In a closely-guarded operation, Special Cell of Delhi Police detained 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ and founding member of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future’s India chapter, Disha Ravi.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru on 13th February for her alleged role in spreading ‘toolkit’ related to farmers protest — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

As per the reports, 21-year-old Disha was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli, North Bengaluru. The police will question her for her alleged role in creating and distributing the ‘toolkit’ related to the farmer protests in Delhi. She is also accused of contributing for the creation of the toolkit.

Ravi, a graduate from Mount Carmel college in Bengaluru was currently working in a company that produces plant-based food.

A few days back, activist Greta Thunberg accidentally released a toolkit that her supporters could use to propagate misinformation about farmer protests. Since then, security agencies are investigating the toolkit and searching for people who created and distributed the documents.

On February 4, Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests under serious sections including sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124A, 120A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code. Upon realising the blunder Greta had made, she deleted the original tweet and uploaded an edited file claiming the old file was outdated.

Toolkit exposed nexus between NGOs, overseas network, political parties and Khalistanis

The toolkit Greta posted on Twitter opened a Pandora box revealing deep-knitted nexus between international celebrities, NGOs, media houses, and terrorist organisations directly linked to Khalistani movement. There was enough propaganda material in the toolkit to run widespread campaigns against India.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner (Crime Branch), Delhi Police had said that initial investigation revealed the toolkit was linked to Poetic Justice Foundation which has close links with Khalistani movement and has been termed as a pro-Khalistani organisation. The founder of PJF has openly supported Khalistani movement and had claimed these protests are just a beginning. “The ‘toolkit’ exposes the conspiracy by an organised overseas network to instigate the farmer protests,” Ranjan added.