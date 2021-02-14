Monday, February 15, 2021
Home News Reports Greta Thunberg 'toolkit': Delhi Police arrests 'climate activist' Disha Ravi from Bengaluru
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

As per the reports, 21-year-old Disha was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli, North Bengaluru. The police will question her for her alleged role in creating and distributing the ‘toolkit’ related to the farmer protests in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Disha Ravi
Disha Ravi picked up by Delhi Police from Bengaluru for allegedly creating toolkit for farmer protests (Image: The Atlanctic/Youtube)
2568

In a closely-guarded operation, Special Cell of Delhi Police detained 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ and founding member of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future’s India chapter, Disha Ravi.

As per the reports, 21-year-old Disha was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli, North Bengaluru. The police will question her for her alleged role in creating and distributing the ‘toolkit’ related to the farmer protests in Delhi. She is also accused of contributing for the creation of the toolkit.

Ravi, a graduate from Mount Carmel college in Bengaluru was currently working in a company that produces plant-based food.

A few days back, activist Greta Thunberg accidentally released a toolkit that her supporters could use to propagate misinformation about farmer protests. Since then, security agencies are investigating the toolkit and searching for people who created and distributed the documents.

On February 4, Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests under serious sections including sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124A, 120A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code. Upon realising the blunder Greta had made, she deleted the original tweet and uploaded an edited file claiming the old file was outdated.

Toolkit exposed nexus between NGOs, overseas network, political parties and Khalistanis

The toolkit Greta posted on Twitter opened a Pandora box revealing deep-knitted nexus between international celebrities, NGOs, media houses, and terrorist organisations directly linked to Khalistani movement. There was enough propaganda material in the toolkit to run widespread campaigns against India.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner (Crime Branch), Delhi Police had said that initial investigation revealed the toolkit was linked to Poetic Justice Foundation which has close links with Khalistani movement and has been termed as a pro-Khalistani organisation. The founder of PJF has openly supported Khalistani movement and had claimed these protests are just a beginning. “The ‘toolkit’ exposes the conspiracy by an organised overseas network to instigate the farmer protests,” Ranjan added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdisha ravi, greta thunberg toolkit, disha ravi greta thunberg
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Behaviour needs to change”, White House lawyers tell Meena Harris to stop using the name of her aunt Kamala Harris for personal benefit: Report

OpIndia Staff -
White House lawyers are concerned that the activities of Meena Harris will bring unwanted scrutiny on Kamala Harris
Editor's picks

After Congress party’s ‘Ambani-Adani’ jibe against BJP, Shashi Tharoor flirts with Elon Musk on Valentine’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor surprised everyone on Sunday after inviting billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to Kerala.

Arrested ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi shared toolkit leaked by Greta Thunberg, worked closely with Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, it was Disha Ravi who had originally shared the Toolkit document with the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Rahul Gandhi, why do you hate us Gujaratis so much?

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
On one hand you claim that you want to 'stop this hate', but on other hand, you propagate this hate against Gujaratis. Why specifically Gujaratis?

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is getting money from fundamentalist organisations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the name of social service, Badruddin Ajmal is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi, founding member of Fridays for Future's India Chapter, detained by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Google translates ‘God bless you’ to ‘Assalam Alaikum’ in Hindi, here is what is happening

OpIndia Staff -
Google translate shows अस्सलामु अलैकुम as Hindi translation of God Bless You instead of भगवान आपका भला करें
Read more
News Reports

Liberals cry foul after Delhi Police nabs ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case

OpIndia Staff -
Following the arrest of the 21-year-old 'climate activist' for spreading Greta Thunberg files and creating disharmony in the country, so-called liberals began to stir sympathy on social media in favour of Disha Ravi.
Read more
Cricket

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.
Read more
Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
515,739FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com