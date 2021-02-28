The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is the largest gathering of conservative leaders and activists in the United States. Hosted by the American Conservative Union (ACU), the event is held each year. As of 2021, CAPC has been organised between February 25 and February 28 at Hyatt Regency Orlando in Florida. Ahead of former US President Donald Trump’s address at CPAC on Sunday, a new controversy has gripped the annual event.

Democratic Party leaders and supporters alleged that the stage design of the CPAC bore an uncanny resemblance with a ‘Nazi symbol’. The liberal lobby suggested that the US conservatives were indulging in antisemitism by openly displaying symbols that have been historically used for the persecution of the Jewish community.

Odal Rune symbol predated Nazi regime (Photo Credits: WildHunt)

Liberals claim ‘CPAC stage design’ resembles Nazi symbol

Former Democratic Senator, Daylin Leach, tweeted, “Here is a well known Nazi symbol and the stage design at the 2021 #CPAC Convention. What a wacky coincidence!”

Author Fred Guttenberg wrote, .”Hyatt, the CPAC stage is designed to be a rune used by the Nazis. Curious if you are okay with Nazi symbols being used on your properties like this?”

Others claimed that Hyatt is perfectly happy allowing such a conference within its premises. Filmmaker Morgan J Freeman said, “The CPAC stage is designed to be a rune used by the Nazis. Curious if Hyatt is okay with Nazi symbols being used on their properties like this?”

International fact-checking website Snopes noted, “The shape of the Nazi symbol is eerily similar to the shape of the stage at CPAC. However, we are presently unable to confirm whether this was a deliberate choice made by the event organizers. At the moment, we rate this claim as “Unproven.””

The Nazi symbol in question is the ‘Odal rune (also called Othala rune)’ which had been in use prior to Hitler’s regime in Germany. It has been in existence since the 3rd century. While it is true that the symbol has been appropriated by neo-Nazis, it is bizarre to suggest the CAPC would invite Jewish speakers, support Israel and embrace Judeo-Christian values. Even the CAPC programme of 2021 hosted 2 Jewish prayer services, purim luncheon, and a Shabbat dinner.

PJ Media further pointed out, “Even the connection to this symbol is extremely tenuous. The CPAC stage looks slightly like the inverse of the symbol, but it seems organizers set up a stage for multiple speakers and panels, as CPAC has hosted this week. In previous years, CPAC stages have often had two wings on the right and left, with two pathways by which speakers enter the stage. The wings allow for multiple panellists on either side of the stage.”

Moreover, the document that most Democrats had been citing to suggest the resemblance of the ‘Odal rune’ with the stage design at CAPC also features symbol such as the Celtic cross and Schutzstaffel (SS) bolts. These symbols were primarily associated with Christianity and Ireland, before being appropriated by the Nazis.

CPAC rubbishes the controversy surrounding the ‘Nazi symbol’

The Chairman of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp, dismissed the allegations levelled at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He tweeted, “Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long-standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage.”

His tweet received support from a Jewish conservative Josh Mandel. He wrote, “As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, & as a proud American, Marine & Jew, I find these attacks on CPAC to be outrageous & grotesque. Taking a dig at the liberal bandwagon, he added, “Thank you Matt Schlapp, Mercedes Schlapp, Daniel Schneider for being proud Christian Zionists & such great friends of the Jewish people.”

Democrats try to ‘cancel’ hotel chain for hosting Conservative Conference, Hyatt stands its ground

Earlier, the liberal bandwagon tried to ‘cancel’ Hyatt Regency Orlando for hosting a Conservative Political Action Conference by trending #boycottHyatt on Twitter. However, the luxurious hotel chain stood its ground against the ecosystem’s cancel culture. In a statement, Hyatt spokesperson emphasised, “We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company.”

“We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours. Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care,” Hyatt added.