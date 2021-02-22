Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Updated:

Cardiologist at Kochi Hospital peddles anti-Upper Caste bigotry as ‘liberal’ meltdown over Metro Man E Sreedharan joining BJP continue

No wonder the pioneers of cancel culture have cancelled him already.

OpIndia Staff
'Liberals' continue to have a prolonged meltdown over Metro Man E Sreedharan joining BJP
Ever since Metro Man E Sreedharan joined the BJP, the ‘liberals’ have gone from calling him names to dismissing his contribution to the metro rail network. One such has been a Cardiologist at a hospital in Kochi. In a now-deleted tweet, one Dr Varun, a cardiologist at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi claimed that E Sreedharan represents ‘average privileged bigoted upper-caste Hindu uncle with signals crossed’.

Dr Varun’s now-deleted tweet

He said that people like Sreedharan think of India as a territory in need of roads and trains and not as ‘a country of millions with dreams and aspirations’. It is unclear how the two are related since those millions with dream and aspirations also travel on same roads and trains to attain their dreams and aspirations.

Many netizens pointed out the logical fallacies in his argument.

Some netizens also asked him whether he asks caste of his patients before prescribing medicines, considering the caste reference in his tweet on metro trains appears out of place.

However, he soon deleted his tweet and protected his Twitter account. However, Dr Varun is not the only one who has been having an elaborate meltdown even days after E Sreedharan joined the BJP.

One Twitter user by the name “Samrat” dismissed his contribution to the Delhi Metro completely.

That as the head of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the sections were completed either on or before the scheduled target or on scheduled budget is of no relevance to the ‘liberals’.

Film actor Siddharth took a dig at his age to mock him joining the BJP.

One media person named Nikhil Wagle even compared him to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

In fact, even Twitter bots accused him of ‘turning against democracy’ for joining the BJP.

Upon his joining the BJP, Sreedharan also revealed how he has been longtime associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu nationalist organisation. Disclosing his decades-old association with RSS, Dr Sreedharan said that he is a Swayamsevak from his school days, and Sangh had laid all the foundational values in this life.

