Ever since Metro Man E Sreedharan joined the BJP, the ‘liberals’ have gone from calling him names to dismissing his contribution to the metro rail network. One such has been a Cardiologist at a hospital in Kochi. In a now-deleted tweet, one Dr Varun, a cardiologist at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi claimed that E Sreedharan represents ‘average privileged bigoted upper-caste Hindu uncle with signals crossed’.

Dr Varun’s now-deleted tweet

He said that people like Sreedharan think of India as a territory in need of roads and trains and not as ‘a country of millions with dreams and aspirations’. It is unclear how the two are related since those millions with dream and aspirations also travel on same roads and trains to attain their dreams and aspirations.

Many netizens pointed out the logical fallacies in his argument.

I remember in my childhood (around Std 7) when E Sreedharan along with Prof Madhu Dandavate and George Fernandes took over the ardorous task of building the Konkan railway, which represented the dreams and aspirations of millions of people along the Konkan coast. — Mandar Manmohan Sawant (@MandarSawant184) February 22, 2021

He is a doctor! God knows how he treats his patients! Ridiculous… May be, he asks caste before treatment. — Deepak Singh | दीपक सिंह (@DeepakSinghNews) February 22, 2021

Some netizens also asked him whether he asks caste of his patients before prescribing medicines, considering the caste reference in his tweet on metro trains appears out of place.

However, he soon deleted his tweet and protected his Twitter account. However, Dr Varun is not the only one who has been having an elaborate meltdown even days after E Sreedharan joined the BJP.

One Twitter user by the name “Samrat” dismissed his contribution to the Delhi Metro completely.

The truth about Delhi Metro is that the credit should rightfully go to the Japanese. The entire design and plans are basically identical to Tokyo metro, the technology is Japanese, and the bulk of funding is Japanese. — Samrat X সম্রাট (@MrSamratX) February 19, 2021

That as the head of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the sections were completed either on or before the scheduled target or on scheduled budget is of no relevance to the ‘liberals’.

Film actor Siddharth took a dig at his age to mock him joining the BJP.

Big fan of E. Sreedharan sir and his service to our country as a technocrat. So excited he has joined the BJP and wants to be the next CM of Kerala. I'm just apprehensive that it might be a little premature. He could have waited 10-15 years IMHO. He's only 88 after all. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 21, 2021

One media person named Nikhil Wagle even compared him to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Hitler was a good administrator too! 😉 https://t.co/FGGPLBVBFz — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) February 19, 2021

In fact, even Twitter bots accused him of ‘turning against democracy’ for joining the BJP.

Dr. E Sreedharan. Those who benefitted most from a liberal democracy have turned against it. Inexplicable. — SonaliRanade (@sonaliranade) February 19, 2021

Upon his joining the BJP, Sreedharan also revealed how he has been longtime associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu nationalist organisation. Disclosing his decades-old association with RSS, Dr Sreedharan said that he is a Swayamsevak from his school days, and Sangh had laid all the foundational values in this life.

No wonder the pioneers of cancel culture have cancelled him already.