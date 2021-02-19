Greta Thunberg has tweeted her support for fellow ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi days after her arrest. It is pertinent to recall that it was Greta Thunberg herself who landed Disha Ravi in trouble after leaking the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the nefarious designs against India.

The global climate activist said, “Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi”.

Greta Thunberg tweets in support of Disha Ravi

After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha had texted her on WhatsApp, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers.” The WhatsApp conversations reported in the media also revealed that Disha Ravi was well aware that she could have UAPA charges levelled against her.

Pressure had been building on Greta to comment on Ravi’s arrest but she had maintained her silence until now. However, she finally appears to have bent the knee and tweeted in the latter’s favour.

Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru for her alleged role in creating the toolkit. The toolkit also exposed the Khalistani hands behind the global campaign against India. The role of Pieter Friedrich, close associate of a Pakistani ISI operative, has also come to the fore. Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice have also rallied to Ravi’s defence.