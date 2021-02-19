Friday, February 19, 2021
Home News Reports Greta Thunberg rallies in defence of Disha Ravi after landing the Indian 'toolkit activist'...
News Reports
Updated:

Greta Thunberg rallies in defence of Disha Ravi after landing the Indian ‘toolkit activist’ in trouble: Details

It is pertinent to recall that it was Greta Thunberg herself who landed Disha Ravi in trouble after leaking the 'toolkit' that exposed the nefarious designs against India.

OpIndia Staff
Greta Thunberg supports Disha Ravi
Image Credit: Aaron Crown
30

Greta Thunberg has tweeted her support for fellow ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi days after her arrest. It is pertinent to recall that it was Greta Thunberg herself who landed Disha Ravi in trouble after leaking the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the nefarious designs against India.

The global climate activist said, “Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi”.

Greta Thunberg tweets in support of Disha Ravi
Greta Thunberg tweets in support of Disha Ravi

After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha had texted her on WhatsApp, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers.” The WhatsApp conversations reported in the media also revealed that Disha Ravi was well aware that she could have UAPA charges levelled against her.

Pressure had been building on Greta to comment on Ravi’s arrest but she had maintained her silence until now. However, she finally appears to have bent the knee and tweeted in the latter’s favour.

Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru for her alleged role in creating the toolkit. The toolkit also exposed the Khalistani hands behind the global campaign against India. The role of Pieter Friedrich, close associate of a Pakistani ISI operative, has also come to the fore. Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice have also rallied to Ravi’s defence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGreta Thunberg Disha Ravi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

The Khalistani propaganda against Tulsi Gabbard: How extremists linked to Pakistan’s ISI are targeting Hindus to influence US politics

T Waraich -
Pieter Friedrich and OFMI's campaign against Tulsi Gabbard started in 2018 with the first anti-Tulsi article appearing on the OFMI website.
News Reports

China releases highly edited video of Galwan Valley clash to whitewash the embarrassment Indian Army made them suffer

OpIndia Staff -
China has released a heavily edited video of the events of Galwan Valley in June 2020 during the clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Another Jack Ma mystery solved? China blocked Ant IPO because it benefitted those who may challenge Xi Jinping politically

World OpIndia Staff -
According to the WSJ report, one of Ant’s investors is Boyu Capital, a private-equity firm founded in part by Jiang Zhicheng. Jiang Zhicheng is the grandson of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin. Another is Li Botan, who controls the Beijing Zhaode Group

Complaint filed against Manorama News, MediaOne and Reporter TV for spreading fake news to glorify Republic Day violence: Full details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Manorama News, One Media and Reporter TV have been accused of spreading false news to glorify the Republic Day mayhem

Meet Swati Mohan, the Star Trek inspired MIT graduate who led the landing of NASA’s rover on Mars

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the completion of her PhD, Swati Mohan had joined NASA again as a Guidance, Navigation and Control Systems Engineer.

Mosques used to gather crowd for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘farmer rally’? Here is what a viral video says and what we know

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A video is going viral where a Muslim cleric from Rajasthan urges his followers to attend a rally organised by the Congress party.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The curious case of Shweta and her friend’s sex-addict girlfriend. Here is why ‘Shweta’ is trending on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta, mic on hai tera! Kids, always ensure your mics are off when you are indulging in gossiping.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi continues to rant against Ambani-Adani, Adani group gets control of Dighi Port in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited is to invest Rs 10,000 crores to develop Dighi Port into a multi-cargo port with world-class infrastructure.
Read more
Opinions

Outrage over PopSugar article asking Rihanna to apologise to Hindus: Just another needle that punctures the ‘farmer protest’ bubble

Nupur J Sharma -
American outlet 'PopSugar' published a piece that argued how it was time for Rihanna to apologise to Hindus and the liberals are outraged
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC, seeks Police does not ‘leak’ content of her chats, communication to media

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi has also directed appropriate action against media houses CNN News 18, India Today and Times Now for publishing her damning WhatsApp conversations with Greta Thunberg and others
Read more
Crime

Shabnam – The first woman to be hanged after India’s independence: Why she and her lover Salim killed everyone in her family

OpIndia Staff -
Salim, who worked at a wood sawing unit outside Shabnam's home, came from a different socio-economic background than Shabnam and was a Class VI dropout.
Read more
News Reports

Activists had prepared second ‘toolkit’ to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi, could not execute it: Delhi police

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police said that the second toolkit was aimed at organising a Twitter storm to “create unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,120FansLike
517,823FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com