Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Khalistani terror group SFJ launches website to support Disha Ravi, Deep Sidhu and others, starts email campaign to ban PM Modi in foreign countries

Terror outfit Sikhs For Justice openly supporting Disha Ravi and others allegedly shows a direct connection between the toolkit creators and Khalistanis

Khalistani Terrorist Organization Sikhs For Justice launched website in support of Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk, Nodeep Kaur, Deep Sidhu and others
On February 17, Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice’s (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannu came out in support of several so-called activists who were recently arrested for their participation in anti-India activities including Disha Ravi, Deep Sidhu, Nodeep Kaur, Nikita Jacob and others.

Screenshot from SFJ’s video in support of Disha Ravi, Deep Sidhu and others

He said that his organization had created a website in support of these activists. Pannu said that these activists, who have been charged with sedition, were carrying out their right to protest.

Poster in support of Disha Ravi, Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob, Deep Sidhu and Nodeep kaur issued by terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice (Image: SFJ)

Creating a subtle connection to the liberation of Punjab from India as the ‘only solution’, Pannu said that the website Twitter4Farmer(dot)in would help in pressuring the foreign ambassadors of the United States, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Italy, Sweden and EU serving in India to ban PM Narendra Modi from visiting anywhere in the world. Pannu further urged the protesting farmers to join the email campaign.

The email format specifically mentions Disha Ravi

The poster issued by SFJ was seen on SFJ’s referendum website.

Screenshot of SFJ’s website with poster

The website launched in support of the arrested toolkit creators and rioters shows the poster and a link to send email to the ambassadors.

Screenshot of twitter4farmer website’s home page

In the support email format, the website launched by SFJ mentions Disha Ravi’s name specifically. It said, “Disha Ravi, a climate activist has been arrested and charged with sedition for formulation and sharing the “Toolkit”, a document floated by prominent Swedish environmentalist Great Thunberg.”

Support email mentions Disha Ravi’s name and toolkit that was shared by Greta Thunberg (Image: Screenshot from SFJ’s website.

When we dug further about the website, we found that it was registered on February 16, 2021.

The contact information was hidden, but the Registrant Organization was mentioned as Pannun Law Firm PC that has offices in New York and California. The said law firm belongs to the founder of terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Pannu’s name mentioned on Pannun Law Firm that had registered the support website

The Greta Thunberg Toolkit row

On February 4, environment activist Greta Thunberg posted a toolkit and a tweet in support of farmer protests in India. The toolkit revealed international propaganda against India that has links to Khalistani terrorist organizations and pro-Khalistani outfits.

Delhi Police registered a case to investigate the links between the toolkit and January 26 riots in Delhi. During the investigation, Delhi Police found out that several people were involved in creating, editing, and distributing the toolkit. They arrested a 21-year-old woman Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged role in creating the toolkit. When Greta shared the toolkit Disha allegedly messaged her on WhatsApp and said her tweet could lead to a case against them under UAPA.

Non-bailable warrants were issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu who were absconding since police filed the case against them. Both Nikita and Shantanu had applied for transit bail in respective states’ high courts out of which Nikita was granted transit bail for 10 days. Police also uncovered a link between riots and one Pieter Friedrich who has links to terrorist organizations. He has been under investigation agencies’ scanner since 2006.

Delhi Police has further said that these three along with 67 others participated in a zoom call with Poetic Justice Foundation, a Canada-based Pro Khalistani organization. They discussed how they could allegedly provoke protesters for violence on January 26. The founder of PJF, Mo Dhaliwal, is an open supporter of Khalistanis and he has supported the idea of a separate nation for Sikhs named Khalistan on several occasions.

Sikhs For Justice’s role on January 26 Red Fort incident

Few days prior to the Republic Day celebrations, SFJ had announced a cash reward for hoisting Khalistani flag on Red Fort and India Gate. On Republic Day a large group of protesters broke down the barricades, took unauthorized routes and reached Red Fort. At the Red Fort, they hoisted two flags with the holy Sikh Symbol. During January 26 riots, over 350 police personnel were injured. Some of them are still fighting for their lives in ICU. Delhi Police has so far arrested Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh in Red Fort case.

