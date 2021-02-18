International protestor Greta Thunberg’s India aide Disha Ravi today moved Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Delhi Police to not leak any material related to the investigation in the ‘toolkit’ controversy case.

She has also directed appropriate action against media houses CNN News 18, India Today and Times Now. Earlier, media reports showed how Ravi planned and distributed the contentious toolkit accidentally leaked by Swedish protestor Greta Thunberg, has reportedly accessed the Whatsapp chat between the two activists.

Ravi has sought to restrain the media houses from publishing the contents and/or extracts of any alleged private chats between her and third parties or reporting in a manner that is violative of fair trial rights and right to privacy.

After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha had messaged, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers.” India Today report revealed further damning conversation between Disha and Greta.

Disha: S**t.. S**t

Disha (9:25 pm): Sending it to you..

Disha (9:35 pm): Ok can you not tweet the toolkit at all..can we just not say anything at all for a while? I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us.

Disha (9:39 pm): Are you ok?

Greta (9:40 pm): I need to write something

Disha (9:40 pm): Can you give me five minutes I am talking to the lawyers

Greta (9:41 pm): These hate storms happen sometimes and they’re really intense

Disha (9:41 pm): I am really really sorry.. We are all panicking because this is getting really bad here

Disha Ravi then assures the Swedish Andolan-jeevi that her name will remain in the clear, adding that they will have to deactivate all social media accounts.

Disha (9:41 pm): But we will make sure you are in the clear

Ravi was arrested from her house in Bengaluru by Delhi Police. The police believe that the 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ was the editor of the “toolkit Google doc” and “key conspirator” in the creation and dissemination of the document. Disha, along with lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob, also attended a Zoom call with pro-Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal of Poetic Justice Foundation.

Ravi’s police custody ends on 19th February 2021.