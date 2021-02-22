Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

Kangana Ranaut plays the lead actress in the movie 'Rajjo'. Her character 'Rajjo' is a dancer in the movie.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut vs Swara Bhasjer
Image Credit: PTI
Kangana Ranaut has often found herself at the receiving end of targeted campaigns by the liberal establishment. After she declared recently that she had never performed any item numbers, the mainstream media relied on fake news spread by Swara Bhasker in order to target the ‘Queen’ actress.

Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana had starred in an ‘item number’ titled ‘Julmi re Julmi’ in the movie Rajjo. She made a jibe saying, “Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next!”

Swara Bhasker vs Kangana Ranaut
Source: Twitter

The mainstream media ran with it declaring that Swara Bhasker had given a ‘befitting reply’. From Hindustan Times to The Quint, the mainstream media did not bother to verify the claim made by the far-left actress.

The Quint report

The mainstream media was only too overeager to throw their weight behind Swara Bhasker and award her ‘befitting reply’ points.

However, the reality is far from different. In reality, the song is not an ‘item number’ at all. Kangana Ranaut plays the lead actress in the movie ‘Rajjo’. Her character ‘Rajjo’ is a dancer in the movie. Her dancing in the song Swara Bhasker cited is an integral part of the plot. Therefore, it is not a an ‘item number’.

‘Item numbers’ are songs that are inserted in a movie purely for the purpose of attracting eyeballs by sexually provocative dance sequences. When a character participates in a dancing sequence as per the plot of the movie, it is not called an ‘item number’.

Swara Bhasker, being from the entertainment industry herself, is expected to know such details. But her penchant of scoring ‘befitting reply’ points appears to have inspired her into committing a folly. The mainstream media, then, just carried the lie without performing a basic fact check.

