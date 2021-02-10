After the deadly attack on a UP Police team by liquor mafia during a police raid in Kasganj on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the matter and passed an order to take stringent action against the culprits.

In an order dated February 9, CM Yogi directed action to be taken against those responsible without any delay. The order stated that the state government has been working on the zero-tolerance policy towards crime and that no compromise will be made when it comes to law and order. The CM’s order directs the police to invoke the National Security Act against the culprits.

UP Cops were captured and attacked while raiding a liquor factory

According to reports, a UP police constable and an SI had gone to raid a liquor factory in Nagla Dheemar village in Kasganj district. However, they were captured by the liquor mafia and brutally assaulted. The culprits reportedly left SI Ashok Kumar Pal on the road but took constable Devendra Singh with them. Seeing the SI Pal lying on the road bleeding, local villagers informed the police.

As per the latest reports, one of the persons involved in th attack on the constable and the officer has been shot dead by the police in an encounter. Another accused is still absconding.

Kasganj: Man accused of killing a police personnel yesterday shot dead in a police encounter; another accused in the case absconding pic.twitter.com/xfwSO6iY5o — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2021

On learning about the matter, the police reached the spot with additional forces and admitted SI Pal to hospital. A search was launched to locate constable Devendra Singh. Constable Devendra Singh was reportedly found lying in a jungle. He was rushed to the hospital from where he was referred to Aligarh, However, he could not be saved and died on the way to the hospital. SI Ashok Kumar Pal is said to be in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

CM Yogi announced compensation for the family of the deceased cop

ADG Ajay Anand, DIG Piyush Mordiya and DM Chandraprakash Singh took notice of the incident and assured the strictest action.CM Yogi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased constable and a government job for a dependent. The police are on a lookout for the culprits. The Chief Minister has also directed that National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against the culprits.