Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home Specials OpIndia Explains Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from 'Toolkit', expose how plan to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

With the meticulous planning that has gone into defaming India on a global scale, the Delhi Police's investigation becomes all-important in unravelling who from India was instrumental in the formulation and execution of this plan.

OpIndia Staff
Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from 'Toolkit', expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details
Rihanna, Rahul Gandhi
0

On the 2nd of February, environmental activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for the past almost 3 months and now, there could be a possible Congress link to the saga.

It was these ‘protests’ that had taken a violent turn and the result, on the 26th of January, was a planned insurrection where these protestors and Khalistanis overtook the Red Fort, hoisted religious flags and indulged in widespread violence. 

After tweeting in support, Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a ‘Toolkit’ for those who want to support the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ in the country. While the ‘Toolkit’ was deleted shortly after and a sanitised version was tweeted again later by Greta, the cat was already out of the bag.

Only a few hours ago, OpIndia reported how the documents exposed the nefarious, global plans to destabilise India and how, the plan to make Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweet was afoot well in advance. However, now more details have come to light that shed light on the fact that plans were far more sinister than previously imagined – and Congress is smack in the middle of it.

On the 18th of January, Kerala Congress tweeted about the farmer protests. The tweet, which has now been deleted, said, “The Modi government launched a full scale attack on the survival of a large section of population. The3farm laws will further worsen the situation for women whose lives are already facing severe crisis due to skytocketing prices of essential commodities” #MahilaAdhikarDiwas”.

Tweet by Kerala Congress on the 18th of January 2021

At first glance, the tweet seems like just another rant by Congress, however, upon closer look, a nefarious plans exposes itself.

A part of the tweet by Kerala Congress is verbatim taken from the ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Greta Thunberg, which, the Delhi Police is now investigating.

The document shared by Greta Thunberg listed a series of actions that people across the world could take to support the ‘farmer protests’ and also listed actions that had been undertaken. The document also made it clear that the global attempts to incite unrest in India had begun prior to the Republic Day riots. The document also contained several sets of pre-determined tweets that were supposed to be tweeted and when OpIndia searched, some of those tweets were posted on Twitter on November 2020, verbatim.

One of the documents embedded in the toolkit, titled ‘Solidarity with Indian farmers – Twitter storm’ contains meticulous planning about the tweets to be posted to ‘garner international attention’ to the ‘farmer protest’. It is this document that listed the tweet by Rihanna and the support by Greta Thunberg and it was on the basis of this documented that we had concluded that Rihanna’s tweet was not spontaneous and indeed, planned well in advance.

One of the tweets mentioned in the document is as below:

Excerpt from toolkit tweeted by Greta Thunberg

If one notices, this is the same line that was tweeted by Kerala Congress. Verbatim.

It thus proves that Congress was in possession of the toolkit and possibly, involved in the creation and/or maintenance of the toolkit too. Perhaps, even of getting Rihanna on board to extend support to the violence in India. With the Delhi Police now investigating who really created the toolkit, Congress could be in serious trouble if at all they had something to do with the creation of the document.

The tweet by Kerala Congress, however, exposes one more crucial element.

Congress link and Rihanna tweet possibly planned two weeks ago?

It is pertinent to note that Kerala Congress had tweeted from this very document, verbatim, on the 18th of January. It therefore stands to reason that the document was created well before 18th January.

Since Rihanna’s tweet was also mentioned in the same document, logic dictates that it is entirely possible that Rihanna was roped in well before 18th January to tweet in support of the violent rioters and Khalistanis. It must be kept in mind that Rihanna had finally tweeted on the 2nd of February 2021. This would mean that the plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot for at least 15 days and Congress, was possibly, in on it.

At this point, however, Congress’ involvement in roping in international elements to meddle in India’s internal affair is only speculation, at least as far as this document is concerned. One hopes with the Delhi police launching an investigation, the truth will reveal itself. However, two things can be said with near certainly under the circumstances:

  1. Congress had access to the Toolkit and it is proved by the fact that it tweeted content verbatim taken from the toolkit tweeted by Greta Thunberg
  2. Rihanna was roped in well in advance – possibly – way before the 18th of January 2021.

With the meticulous planning that has gone into defaming India on a global scale, the Delhi Police’s investigation becomes all-important in unravelling who from India was instrumental in the formulation and execution of this plan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
Read more
News Reports

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

Teerth Waraich -
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy
Read more

Man behind @TheTweetOfGod, which has been peddling anti-India agenda, was accused of creepy behaviour by comedian: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one '@TheTweetofGod' handle on Twitter - but there is more to him

Greta Thunberg plays victim after inadvertently revealing global conspiracy to defame India

World OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the 'hate, threats and violations of human rights', she will not stop her support to farmers.

Gujarat has been where India stands today: How Modi stood up for Asmita and defeated “fatwa babas”

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
India today is where Gujarat was in December 2002, when Gujaratis voted for its Asmita, its pride. n

Global Conspiracy Against India: Delhi Police says Greta Thunberg not named in FIR, case filed against ‘persons’ who created ‘toolkit’

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a 'toolkit' tweeted by Greta Thunberg exposed nefarious designs to break India

Recently Popular

News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and several other Bollywood personalities called out propaganda over the ‘farmers’ protest
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

OpIndia Explains

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
Read more
News Reports

As the entire cricket team rallies behind India, Irfan Pathan speaks for rioters, compares to George Floyd

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to take a veiled dig at those Tweeting in support of India's stand against the foreign meddlers
Read more
News Reports

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

Teerth Waraich -
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy
Read more
News Reports

UP police books out on bail Newslaundry columnist and former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani for sedition

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Usmani had given a hate speech targeting the Hindu community at the recently Elgar Parishad conclave at Pune
Read more
News Reports

Man behind @TheTweetOfGod, which has been peddling anti-India agenda, was accused of creepy behaviour by comedian: Details

OpIndia Staff -
One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one '@TheTweetofGod' handle on Twitter - but there is more to him
Read more
World

Greta Thunberg plays victim after inadvertently revealing global conspiracy to defame India

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the 'hate, threats and violations of human rights', she will not stop her support to farmers.
Read more
News Reports

Kings XI Punjab Cricketer Sandeep Sharma compares farms laws with holocaust and slavery: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users pointed out to cricketer Sandeep Sharma that the farm laws can't be compared with the events mentioned by him
Read more
Politics

Gujarat has been where India stands today: How Modi stood up for Asmita and defeated “fatwa babas”

Abhishek Banerjee -
India today is where Gujarat was in December 2002, when Gujaratis voted for its Asmita, its pride. n
Read more
Crime

Global Conspiracy Against India: Delhi Police says Greta Thunberg not named in FIR, case filed against ‘persons’ who created ‘toolkit’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a 'toolkit' tweeted by Greta Thunberg exposed nefarious designs to break India
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: PTI leader claims Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s party PML-N has confessed that it received funds from Osama Bin Laden

OpIndia Staff -
PML-N conceded before Pakistan Election Commission's scrutiny committee that it had received funds from Osama bin Laden
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com