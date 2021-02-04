On the 2nd of February, environmental activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for the past almost 3 months and now, there could be a possible Congress link to the saga.

It was these ‘protests’ that had taken a violent turn and the result, on the 26th of January, was a planned insurrection where these protestors and Khalistanis overtook the Red Fort, hoisted religious flags and indulged in widespread violence.

After tweeting in support, Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a ‘Toolkit’ for those who want to support the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ in the country. While the ‘Toolkit’ was deleted shortly after and a sanitised version was tweeted again later by Greta, the cat was already out of the bag.

Only a few hours ago, OpIndia reported how the documents exposed the nefarious, global plans to destabilise India and how, the plan to make Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweet was afoot well in advance. However, now more details have come to light that shed light on the fact that plans were far more sinister than previously imagined – and Congress is smack in the middle of it.

On the 18th of January, Kerala Congress tweeted about the farmer protests. The tweet, which has now been deleted, said, “The Modi government launched a full scale attack on the survival of a large section of population. The3farm laws will further worsen the situation for women whose lives are already facing severe crisis due to skytocketing prices of essential commodities” #MahilaAdhikarDiwas”.

Tweet by Kerala Congress on the 18th of January 2021

At first glance, the tweet seems like just another rant by Congress, however, upon closer look, a nefarious plans exposes itself.

A part of the tweet by Kerala Congress is verbatim taken from the ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Greta Thunberg, which, the Delhi Police is now investigating.

The document shared by Greta Thunberg listed a series of actions that people across the world could take to support the ‘farmer protests’ and also listed actions that had been undertaken. The document also made it clear that the global attempts to incite unrest in India had begun prior to the Republic Day riots. The document also contained several sets of pre-determined tweets that were supposed to be tweeted and when OpIndia searched, some of those tweets were posted on Twitter on November 2020, verbatim.

One of the documents embedded in the toolkit, titled ‘Solidarity with Indian farmers – Twitter storm’ contains meticulous planning about the tweets to be posted to ‘garner international attention’ to the ‘farmer protest’. It is this document that listed the tweet by Rihanna and the support by Greta Thunberg and it was on the basis of this documented that we had concluded that Rihanna’s tweet was not spontaneous and indeed, planned well in advance.

One of the tweets mentioned in the document is as below:

Excerpt from toolkit tweeted by Greta Thunberg

If one notices, this is the same line that was tweeted by Kerala Congress. Verbatim.

It thus proves that Congress was in possession of the toolkit and possibly, involved in the creation and/or maintenance of the toolkit too. Perhaps, even of getting Rihanna on board to extend support to the violence in India. With the Delhi Police now investigating who really created the toolkit, Congress could be in serious trouble if at all they had something to do with the creation of the document.

The tweet by Kerala Congress, however, exposes one more crucial element.

Congress link and Rihanna tweet possibly planned two weeks ago?

It is pertinent to note that Kerala Congress had tweeted from this very document, verbatim, on the 18th of January. It therefore stands to reason that the document was created well before 18th January.

Since Rihanna’s tweet was also mentioned in the same document, logic dictates that it is entirely possible that Rihanna was roped in well before 18th January to tweet in support of the violent rioters and Khalistanis. It must be kept in mind that Rihanna had finally tweeted on the 2nd of February 2021. This would mean that the plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot for at least 15 days and Congress, was possibly, in on it.

At this point, however, Congress’ involvement in roping in international elements to meddle in India’s internal affair is only speculation, at least as far as this document is concerned. One hopes with the Delhi police launching an investigation, the truth will reveal itself. However, two things can be said with near certainly under the circumstances:

Congress had access to the Toolkit and it is proved by the fact that it tweeted content verbatim taken from the toolkit tweeted by Greta Thunberg Rihanna was roped in well in advance – possibly – way before the 18th of January 2021.

With the meticulous planning that has gone into defaming India on a global scale, the Delhi Police’s investigation becomes all-important in unravelling who from India was instrumental in the formulation and execution of this plan.