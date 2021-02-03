Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India. After music sensation Rihanna and adult movie actress Mia Khalifa jumped in to amplify the targeted campaign against the Indian government, the school drop out activist also registered her contribution in the matter.

However, she appears to have given the game away when she shared a document that detailed the manner in which people all over the world could contribute to undermine laws passed by the democratically elected Parliament of India.

Source: Twitter

The document, titled, ‘Global Farmer Strike First Wave’, implores individuals across the world to be a part of the ‘largest protest’ in human history. The objective is, apparently, to protest against the ‘unregulated corporatisation’ of the farming sector.

The document registers actions people can take to undermine the democratic will of the Indian population. The proposed measures include, “Call/Email any of your govt representatives and ask them to take action, Sign online Petitions and take action to Divest from monopolists and oligopolists like Adani-Ambani” and “Organise an on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House or your local Govt. office on 13th February, 2020.”

Source: Document shared by Greta Thunberg

The document also lists a series of ‘prior actions’ that were undertaken. These include, “Physical Actions – Near Indian Embassies, Govt. offices, Media houses (or even Adani-Ambani offices) globally – 26th January” and “Watch out for (or Join) the Farmers’ March / Parade (a first of its kind) into Delhi and back to the borders on 26th January.”

About the protests on Republic Day, the document, which was clearly prepared before the 26th of January, states, “On 26th January, a major day of globally coordinated actions, Show your support at local physical locations, wherever you are. Either find protests happening in your city/state/country and participate in large (or small) numbers or organize one.”

“In addition to the options below, you are encouraged to organise solidarity protests either at/near Indian Embassies, near your local Govt. offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. While we are focusing on the 26th, you are encouraged to continue organising gatherings as and when possible – for this is not going to end anytime soon,” it adds.

Source: Document shared by Greta Thunberg

The document also urges individuals to participate in a ‘Global TweetStorm’ on the 23rd and 26th of January. It is pertinent to mention that the 23rd of January marks the birth anniversary of legendary Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The document also mentions @thepmo, @UNDP, @UNFAO @XRebellionInd (if on Instagram) and @PMOIndia, @UNDP_India, @nstomar, @XRebellionInd, @timestrolley (if on Twitter) as the accounts to tag in during the ‘TweetStorm’.

Source: Document shared by Greta Thunberg

The document also asks individuals to sign certain petitions. What is clear from the document is that there was a coordinated attempt by hostile elements abroad to incite unrest in India all along. Furthermore, while it is unclear precisely when the coordinated efforts began, it is more than evident that such attempts began even prior to the 23rd of January.

Moreover, there were attempts by hostile elements abroad to stir up passions on Republic Day. Greta Thunberg has tagged the handles of two obscure groups in the tweet where she shared the document. One is “Extinction Rebellion India” and the other is “Fridays For Future India”.

There is not much information about the identities of the individuals involved in either of these two groups. The website for FFFI does not list the names of the head of the group or the board running things. However, given their antecedents, it is clear that they are a part of a bigger effort to undermine Indian democracy.