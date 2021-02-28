Akash Mehra, injured in Krishna Dhaba terror attack, dies at 22

Days after Islamic terrorists in Kashmir opened fire at Akash Mehra, the 22-year-old son of Ramesh Kumar Mehra who owns a popular food joint Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar, the victim has now succumbed to his injuries.

The Mayor of Srinagar, Hunaid Azim Mattu, informed on Sunday morning, “Woke up to extremely distressing news. Young Akash Mehra who was shot at by terrorists at Krishna Dhaba has succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital.” He added, “I share the pain and grief of his family and stand by them as they mourn this inconsolable loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

The victim was shot in the high-security area of Dalgate by terrorists from a close range on February 17. He was immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. The banned terror outfit Muslim Janbaz Force has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Kashmir police said. As per the statement issued by the terror group, they attacked the Hindu youth because he is an ‘outsider’ who intends to get domicile status in Kashmir.

The terror group is headed by Chaudhary Yasin, a resident of Handwara. He is the vice-chairman of the United Jihad Council with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief as the group’s chairman. It must be pointed out that the cowardly attack on non-Kashmiris came just as a group of envoys including those from several European Union countries and a few Organisation of Islamic Countries’ member states had visited Jammu and Kashmir to get a first-hand account of the situation in the newly created union territory.