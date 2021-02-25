Thursday, February 25, 2021
Maharashtra dethrones Kerala as new Covid hotspot, together account for 77% of cases in India

Like Maharashtra, the pandemic continues to rage in Kerala, where 4,106 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (L)
Maharashtra has now become the major concern in terms of the fresh coronavirus cases in the country as it registered 8,807 new coronavirus cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,21,119, including 59,358 active cases. The state also reported 80 deaths on Wednesday, and the total deaths due to Covid in Maharashtra is 51,937. The fresh number of cases on Wednesday was significantly higher than the previous day when the state had recorded 6,218 new infections.

Maharashtra trends

As can be seen, from around 11th February itself Maharashtra has been showing a consistently upward trend of active coronavirus cases.

Mumbai alone has recorded 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily tally in the last four months. The total cases in the country’s financial capital now stand at 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities on Wednesday.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has increased since 10 February, with daily figures crossing 6,000.

Kerala and Maharashtra emerge as a coronavirus cluster

Kerala and Maharashtra together contributed more than 77% of India’s case count on Wednesday. Like Maharashtra, the pandemic continues to rage in Kerala, where 4,106 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Kerala trends

To its credit, Kerala has been showing a downward trend after an unhinged infection rate in the state.

After failing to control the rage of the pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced a ban on all political, religious and social gatherings in the state. In his televised address, he also said that political agitations will not be allowed in the states for the next few days as they attract the crowd. He also warned Maharashtra will be put under a lockdown if the coronavirus situation in the state deteriorates.

Meanwhile, as cases continue to rise in Maharashtra and Kerala, the Centre has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to support them in effectively tackling the pandemic.

Maharashtra dethrones Kerala as new Covid hotspot, together account for 77% of cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra registered 8,807 new coronavirus cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country.
