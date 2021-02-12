An elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma demands culprits should be hanged

An old neighbour of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma, who was murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife on February 10 (Wednesday), cries as she recounts the horror. In a video shared on social media, Maya Devi, who has been living in the same area as Rinku’s family for years, laments, “the child (Rinku Sharma) was killed mercilessly in front of us, but we could do anything to save him”.

She says that the incident has traumatised them and now even they are scared of living in that area. “Ram Ram to sabhi karte hain, aaj is bacche ko mara hain, ram ke naam par mara hain, aisa hona nahi chahiye”, (everybody takes tha name of Ram, the kid has been killed for taking the name of Ram, this should not have happened), said the grieving neighbour, demanding that the culprits be hanged to death.

‘Khoon ka badla khoon, badla chahiye humme’, said the elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma

Maya Devi can be furthered heard saying in the video that Rinku Sharma was a gentle and a very nice boy, he was a devotee of Ram and Balaji (Hanuman), but assailants killed him before my eyes. Now I am scared too, added Maya Devi.

“Khoon ka badla khoon, badla chahiye humme” (we want revenge, blood for blood), weeped the elderly neighbour.

We reported how, Rinku Sharma, who was a lab technician in a hospital in Paschim Vihar, was killed in cold blood for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and being a part of the donation drive for the Ram Mandir.

His family members informed that he had even taken out a rally, following the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Rinku’s mother Radha Devi said that even while he was being stabbed, the Bajrang Dal activist continued raising the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ She also said that her deceased son had received threats for being associated with Barang Dal.

Divulging horrifying details, a Bajrang Dal activist told OpIndia that the knife with which Rinku Sharma was stabbed, had got stuck in his back. The accused at first tried to take out the knife from his back, probably with an intention to again stab him. They kept frantically twisting the knife to pull it out. When unsuccessful, they mercilessly pushed the sharp knife deeper inside Rinku’s back. They then fled, leaving Rinku gravely injured. Rinku was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12 noon on Thursday.

We also learnt that women were also a part of the frenzied Muslim mob which barged into Rinku Sharma’s house on Wednesday. The mob which included women were laden with batons, sticks, and knives.

After pushing themselves into the house, the mob attacked Rinku Sharma’s family members with sticks and batons, They reportedly even leaked the gas cylinder. Rinku Sharma, meanwhile, tried to escape from there. A few amongst the mob grabbed Rinku and stabbed him with a sharp knife.