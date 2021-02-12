Friday, February 12, 2021
Home News Reports Everyone takes Ram's name, now I am scared too: Elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Everyone takes Ram’s name, now I am scared too: Elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma demands that culprits be hanged

She says that the incident has traumatised them and now even they are scared of living in that area.

OpIndia Staff
An elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma demands culprits should be hanged
104

An old neighbour of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma, who was murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife on February 10 (Wednesday), cries as she recounts the horror. In a video shared on social media, Maya Devi, who has been living in the same area as Rinku’s family for years, laments, “the child (Rinku Sharma) was killed mercilessly in front of us, but we could do anything to save him”.

She says that the incident has traumatised them and now even they are scared of living in that area. “Ram Ram to sabhi karte hain, aaj is bacche ko mara hain, ram ke naam par mara hain, aisa hona nahi chahiye”, (everybody takes tha name of Ram, the kid has been killed for taking the name of Ram, this should not have happened), said the grieving neighbour, demanding that the culprits be hanged to death.

‘Khoon ka badla khoon, badla chahiye humme’, said the elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma

Maya Devi can be furthered heard saying in the video that Rinku Sharma was a gentle and a very nice boy, he was a devotee of Ram and Balaji (Hanuman), but assailants killed him before my eyes. Now I am scared too, added Maya Devi.

“Khoon ka badla khoon, badla chahiye humme” (we want revenge, blood for blood), weeped the elderly neighbour.

We reported how, Rinku Sharma, who was a lab technician in a hospital in Paschim Vihar, was killed in cold blood for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and being a part of the donation drive for the Ram Mandir.

His family members informed that he had even taken out a rally, following the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Rinku’s mother Radha Devi said that even while he was being stabbed, the Bajrang Dal activist continued raising the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ She also said that her deceased son had received threats for being associated with Barang Dal.

Divulging horrifying details, a Bajrang Dal activist told OpIndia that the knife with which Rinku Sharma was stabbed, had got stuck in his back. The accused at first tried to take out the knife from his back, probably with an intention to again stab him. They kept frantically twisting the knife to pull it out. When unsuccessful, they mercilessly pushed the sharp knife deeper inside Rinku’s back. They then fled, leaving Rinku gravely injured. Rinku was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12 noon on Thursday.

We also learnt that women were also a part of the frenzied Muslim mob which barged into Rinku Sharma’s house on Wednesday. The mob which included women were laden with batons, sticks, and knives.

After pushing themselves into the house, the mob attacked Rinku Sharma’s family members with sticks and batons, They reportedly even leaked the gas cylinder. Rinku Sharma, meanwhile, tried to escape from there. A few amongst the mob grabbed Rinku and stabbed him with a sharp knife.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

As Twitter talks tall about FoE in India, read how its board had ‘expert’ close to China and how it possibly led to censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Fei Fei Li joined Twitter after quitting as chief scientist of Google's artificial intelligence/machine learning initiative
Read more
Crime

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.
Read more

The Rinku Sharma murder: ‘No Communal Angle’ trope, what it means, why the police says what it does and the media double standard

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Tensions gripped Delhi’s Mangolpuri area after a mob of around 25-30 people brutally stabbed a Bajrang Dal activist named Rinku Sharma.

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi lashes out at media for browbeating judges, names NDTV, Indian Express, India Today and ‘web portals’: What he said

Media Jinit Jain -
The former CJI Ranjan Gogoi made scathing remarks against the partisan media outlets during an interaction at the India Today Conclave

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.

Another paid PR campaign? ‘Comedian’ Trevor Noah uses text from Greta’s toolkit to peddle lies against India and farmer protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Many foreign media outlets and individuals have used these imaginary numbers to peddle false propaganda against India, and Noah has become the latest foreign influencer after song-writer Rihanna, porn actress Mia Khalifa and Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg to spread lies about the farmer protests and new farm laws.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Communal tension in Delhi’s Mangolpuri after Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death after arguments over Ram Mandir donation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested the 4 assailants who stabbed the Bajrang Dal worker on Wednesday in cold blood
Read more
Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
Social Media

YouTube removes viral video that argued Toolkit ‘media houses’ like AltNews are linked to George Soros, who floated fund to attack leaders like PM...

OpIndia Staff -
The 12-minute video is now being taken off the platform without providing any reason. The YouTube video was widely shared on social media platforms.
Read more
Crime

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.
Read more
News Reports

Why aren’t we talking about this? Netizens outraged as model promoting Rihanna’s Fenty Lingerie insults Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna has been caught in another row, involving her beauty company Fenty Beauty and a promotional photoshoot insulting a Hindu temple.
Read more
Crime

Watch: Father of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma recounts the murder of his son, mother says Rinku raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob had barged into the house, assaulted the family and murdered Rinku Sharma in cold blood, says the victim's family.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Uttarakhand: Days after glacier burst tragedy, little ‘Blackie’ waits for his lost caretakers near Tapovan tunnel

OpIndia Staff -
Though rescue teams have been working ceaselessly, 30 people are still feared to be trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter talks tall about FoE in India, read how its board had ‘expert’ close to China and how it possibly led to censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Fei Fei Li joined Twitter after quitting as chief scientist of Google's artificial intelligence/machine learning initiative
Read more
News Reports

‘Tibet is occupied territory’, international conflict resolution expert calls for India to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict

OpIndia Staff -
Tibet and Baluchistan activists requested India to respond to China and Pakistan interfering in India's international matters
Read more
News Reports

‘We had been timid with China in the past. This time we looked them in the eye’: Former COAS Gen Bikram Singh

OpIndia Staff -
"We had been timid with China in the past. Whenever they came into our land, we solved it diplomatically. This was the first time we looked China in the eye and mobilized," said General Bikram Singh (Retd).
Read more
Politics

After claiming farmer protests are apolitical, ‘Andolanjeevi’ Yogendra Yadav seeks donations for his political party

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav had put out the bank and UPI details, urging his followers to contribute so that he can further his anti-farm law propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

Everyone takes Ram’s name, now I am scared too: Elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma demands that culprits be hanged

OpIndia Staff -
'Khoon ka badla khoon, badla chahiye humme', said the elderly neighbour of the Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma
Read more
News Reports

Twitter reports $1.14 billion loss in 2020, sees recovery in the fourth quarter

OpIndia Staff -
Although Twitter registered an operating income of $27 million, it showed a net loss due to interest and tax liabilities
Read more
News Reports

Dalit converting to Christianity and Islam not eligible for reservation benefits: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Law Minister was responding to a question in Rajya Sabha when he asserted that only Dalits from Indic faiths will be eligible to receive reservation benefits. The Supreme Court had upheld the same in 2015.
Read more
News Reports

‘My conscience is clear’, says former CJI Ranjan Gogoi as he speaks about his Rafale deal verdict: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi defended the verdict given by a Supreme Court bench headed by him on the Rafale deal.
Read more
Crime

Kerala district court judge gives Triple Talaq to wife, victim accuses his brother, a former HC judge of threatening her

OpIndia Staff -
The judge's wife also accused that Justice B Kalam Pasha and his brother of threatening her with dire consequences if she refuses to the divorce.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com