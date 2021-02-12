Sunday, February 14, 2021
‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

"Had there been no communal angle, the rage amidst the Hindus in the area would not be as much, the police is trying to divert the case", Bajrang Dal IT head refuted Delhi police's claim.

Jhankar Mohta
Bajrang Dal leader says mob which killed Rinku Sharma also included women
Rinku Sharma, image via Jagran
February 10 (Wednesday), in an extremely brutal incident, a frenzied mob of the neighbourhood Muslims, assaulted and stabbed a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in cold blood in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. Rinku was a part of the donation drive that was carried out by Bajrang Dal for contributing towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

The family of the deceased narrated how a mob of over a dozen people, carrying lathis, batons, and knives, broke into their house late on Wednesday and assaulted the family members. They dragged Rinku Sharma out of the house and pinned him down. He was then stabbed mercilessly with a sharp knife in cold blood.

Recounting the horror, Bajrang Dal national social media head Rakesh Pandey confirmed to OpIndia that women were also a part of the frenzied Muslim mob which barged into Rinku Sharma’s house on Wednesday. The mob which included women were laden with batons, sticks, and knives.

After pushing themselves into the house, the mob attacked Rinku Sharma’s family members with sticks and batons, They reportedly even leaked the gas cylinder. Rinku Sharma, meanwhile, tried to escape from there. A few amongst the mob grabbed Rinku and stabbed him with a sharp knife.

Rinku Sharma’s brother said 5 Muslim brothers, along with their family members, had attacked the Sharma household

Speaking to Sudarshan News, Rinku Sharma’s brother said that the murderers are a group of five Muslim brothers who had barged into their home with other family members and associates, including women and kids. The brother said that the five Muslim brothers had threatened the Sharma family earlier too because of an event organized for the Ram Mandir. The brother explained that the five Muslim brothers and their associates had beaten up other family members too.

‘The assailants pushed the sharp knife, which got stuck deeper inside Rinku Sharma’ back’, Bajrang Dal activist tells OpIndia

Divulging horrifying details, another Bajrang Dal activist told us that the knife with which Rinku Sharma was stabbed, had got stuck in his back. The accused at first tried to take out the knife from his back, probably with an intention to again stab him. They kept frantically twisting the knife to pull it out. When unsuccessful, they mercilessly pushed the sharp knife deeper inside Rinku’s back. They then fled, leaving Rinku gravely injured. Rinku was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12 noon on Thursday.

The young Bajrang Dal activist, who was a lab technician in a hospital in Paschim Vihar, was killed in cold blood for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and for being a part of the donation drive for the Ram Mandir, his family have told. Deepak Tanwar attested that Rinku was in the radar of the neighbourhood Muslims ever since he had even taken out a rally, following the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir earlier in August. 

‘Had there been no communal angle, the Hindus in the area would not have been so outraged’, Bajrang Dal social media head refutes police statement

Talking about the Delhi police’s statement that the incident was a fallout of enmity over “opening food joints close to each other”, Rakesh Pandey said: “I don’t know what the Delhi police is saying, but if the matter was so simple and there was no communal angle in the incident, the rage amidst the Hindus in the area would not be as much. The police is trying to divert the media attention from the case.”

For the uninitiated S.Dhama, Addl DCP, Outer district, Delhi Police has said to the media that “Rinku Sharma was stabbed at a birthday party in Mangolpuri on Feb 10. Quarrel turned scuffle began over shutting down of a restaurant. Any other motive alluded to incident factually wrong”, said the additional DCP confirming that 4 accused have been arrested in the case.

Earlier in the day, we reported how while speaking to Sudarshan News, Rinku’s father Ajay Sharma traumatised by the brutal murder of his son, lamented, “They were armed with sticks and knives. They killed my son. He is gone forever.” Ajay Sharma had also confirmed: “Yes, a similar incident took place earlier over the issue of Ram Mandir. The culprits had then abused PM Modi and would say that Rinku was associated with the BJP.” 

Rinku is now survived by his mother Radha Devi, father Ajay Sharma and brothers Ankit and Manu Sharma.

Jhankar Mohta

 

