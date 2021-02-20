Monday, February 22, 2021
Home News Reports Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price...
News Reports
Updated:

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

The complaint against the popular comedian Shyam Rangeela has been filed by the owner of the petrol pump located on Hanumangarh Road in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where the former had shot the video.

OpIndia Staff
Complaint filed against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video on rising fuel prices
1205

Ever since reports have emerged that a police complaint has been filed against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his latest video, in which he is seen mimicking PM Narendra Modi and speaking about how the petrol prices hike have never been this high in the state, many people have expressed their vexation, accusing the government of stifling voices of dissent.

However, contrary to the belief, the complaint against the popular comedian Shyam Rangeela has not been filed by the government or even by a member of BJP. The complaint was filed by the owner of the petrol pump located on Hanumangarh Road in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where the former had shot the video.

Suresh Agarwal, the owner of the petrol pump, had approached the Sadar police with a complaint against the comedian accusing him of cheating. He alleged that Shyam Rangeela lied to him about his profession while seeking permission for shooting his video.

Agarwal said in his complaint that Shyam Rangeela had introduced himself as a journalist and said that he wanted to take pictures of the petrol pump to which Agarwal had agreed. On February 17 at around 5:30-6:00 pm in the evening, a few people came to the petrol pump. Since those were the rush hours at the petrol pump, the employees at the station did not pay much attention, said Agarwal, furthering that Shyam Rangeela and his team then shot the video without informing the staff.

According to a report by Hindi daily Jagran, Suresh Agarwal approached the police with the complaint after he was pressurised by the private petroleum company on whose dealership Agarwal was running his petrol station. If reports are to be believed, the private oil company had threatened the owner of cancelling his dealership if he did not lodge a complaint against the comedian.

Following the complaint, the comedian posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco and narrates the before and after conversations he had with the petrol pump owner.

Meanwhile, speaking on the complaint filed against him, Shyam Rangeela expressed shock as he questioned what in the video irked the petroleum company so much that they threatened the petrol pump owner to take action against him.

He wrote that if they are still not convinced with his explanations and wanted to take action against him, he is ready to face the consequences.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,864FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com