The prospect of a ride in an Uttar Pradesh Police car could be warning bells for criminals. The fear among miscreants and criminals of UP police is so acute that Rauf Sharif, the Popular Front of India (PFI) student wing leader, stubbornly refused to sit in the vehicle after his five-day police remand was over and the STF was taking him for a medical test, a report published by News 18 said.

After his police custody was over, Rauf was to be presented in court on Tuesday this week. According to the STF sources quoted in the report, when Rauf was being seated in a government jeep to take him to a government hospital for a medical treatment late Monday night, he was adamant to not sit in the UP police jeep. After a long explanation and assurances, Sharif was convinced to sit in the jeep and was taken for his medical check-up.

The following day, i.e Tuesday, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge First Anil Kumar Pandey sent the accused to judicial custody.

PFI leader Rauf Sharif arrested for conspiring to stoke riots in Hathras

Rauf Sharif, leader of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), was nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate officials in December 2020 from Thiruvananthapuram airport after he attempted to escape from the country.

As per the ED report, Rauf Sharif had funded the trip by PFI members and self-proclaimed journalist Siddique Kappan to Hathras, Uttar Pradesh after the controversy over the case. A lot of political parties and organisations had gathered in Hathras, trying to stoke unrest and stir up caste violence. The investigation agencies alleged that the PFI members and Kappan intended to disturb social harmony and incite caste violence in the region.

UP STF recovers inflammatory posters from PFI offices

A few days back, acting on the information disclosed by Sharif in his interrogation, the UP Police’s Special Task Force(STF) raided several locations, including the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) based in Delhi. Inflammatory posters, electronic devices, religious literature and CDs were recovered from the PFI offices. Some of the incendiary posters were related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the controversial Babri structure.

In the interrogation, Rauf Sharif, who is on custodial remand, also informed the STF about the anti-citizenship amendment law demonstrations in Delhi. He reportedly named several other members of the PFI involved in the conspiracy of Delhi riots.

Fear grips criminals in UP following the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey

An overwhelming fear of being persecuted in an encounter pervades the criminals in Uttar Pradesh following the encounter of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, was being brought to Kanpur in a UP Police car. The police has said that the police car met with an accident and the car overturned. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of injured policemen and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.