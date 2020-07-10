Friday, July 10, 2020
Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody

Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, was being brought to Kanpur on Friday morning.

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter
The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been killed in an encounter in Kanpur on early morning on Friday.

According to the reports, the encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, was being brought to Kanpur on Friday morning. As the Uttar Pradesh STF convoy reached Kanpur, Vikas Dubey tried to flee, resulting in an encounter.

During the encounter, which took place at Sachendi border near Kanpur, Vikas Dubey sustained bullet injuries. Two police constables have also sustained injuries.

According to India Today, Vikas Dubey succumbed to his injuries. The body has been taken from the spot to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital or Hallett Hospital in Kanpur where police and team of doctors are present.

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur was arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Thursday.

According to the reports, Vikas Dubey was present in the Lord Mahakal temple at Ujjain on Thursday. The visuals showed that Madhya Pradesh police nabbed the gangster inside the premises of Lord Mahakal temple. Reports stated that the security personnel at the temple had identified Dubey and had alerted the local police.

Vikas Dubey, dressed in a white shirt with a mask, was then brought to the Mahakal police station. The police had reportedly found credible identity proof with him after the arrest proving that the man arrested is Vikas Dubey. 

