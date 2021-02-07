Bijnor police have arrested a youth named Mohammad Nazim for posting a provocative message on social media over the murder of Jat youth Rachit Chowdhary. CM Yogi Adityanath has already ordered to initiate a case under RASUKA against the accused. Four assailants were arrested for killing Rachit. As per reports, there was a conspiracy of inciting communal violence after the murder.

Police have arrested Nazim for posting a video celebrating the death of Rachit and making objectionable comments. Since the murder, police have been monitoring social media for any provocative messages. They come across a post by Nazim in which he released a video and wrote, “The throne will be yours but the crown will be ours, whichever city it is, we will rule it.” The video had gone viral.

The cyber team took cognizance of the video, and on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Dr. Dharamvir Singh, Nazim was arrested and sent to jail. A case has been registered against him under serious sections. SP Singh said if someone posts a provocative message on social media, police will take strict action against them.

Rachit Chowdhary murder case

The Bijnor police had arrested four Muslim youth for brutally gunning down Rachit Jat in Bijnor’s Jhalu town in Western Uttar Pradesh. The accused Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, and Shehzad were residents of Mohalla Pirzadgan in Jhalu town, were arrested while Iqbal managed to flee. Police also recovered the murder weapon. While speaking to the media, police said that National Security Act had been invoked against the accused, and they will be tried in a fast-track court. The preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was a fallout of an old enmity.