Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Project Ramlala: How women artisans in Uttar Pradesh are making khadi outfits for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Under Project Ramlala, women artisans who are working under the initiative have been making the outfits for the Ram Lalla deity in Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir.

Khadi clothes offered for Ram Lalla on Basant Panchami
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Basant Panchami will be offering the outfits created by fashion designer Manish Tripathi to the Ram Lalla deity in Ayodhya. These outfits are made under the “Project Ramlala”, an initiative of fashion designer Manish Tripathi in collaboration with UP Khadi and Village Industries Board. Project Ramlala encourages use of khadi in our daily life and propagating the use of the fabric.

Project Ramlala is part of the ‘Sheher se Gaon Tak’ initiative by Tripathi, who started it amid the coronavirus pandemic after scores of migrant workers migrated back to their hometowns. The aim of the project is to train the skilled labourers and artisans so that they can earn their livelihood and become atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in true sense.

He said that while he was working with the artisans, the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya took place. One day, he wondered why should the deity be made to wear polyester outfits while we ourselves do not prefer to wear them. Hence, to help reach khadi to every home, he decided to start it with Ram Lalla.

Under Project Ramlala, women artisans who are working under the initiative have been making the outfits for the Ram Lalla deity in Ayodhya’s Bhavya Ram Mandir. This initiative will not only encourage use of khadi and help employment generation but will also improve the condition of the skilled labourers. On Basant Panchami, Tripathi will offer 7 outfits of different colours to the Ram Lalla deity in Ayodhya.

These will be offered on behalf of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Ram Lalla on Basant Panchami.

