After riding on caste politics, the Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi has shifted to milking the ‘North-South’ divide to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala claimed that representing a constituency in Kerala has been a refreshing change for a person like him who has represented a constituency in Northern India for the first 15 years of his career.

Addressing the public in Trivandrum, Kerala, the senior Congress leader said that “people in Kerala are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues”.

One is left to wonder here, whether Rahul Gandhi was insinuating that the people in the North are not as serious as the people of the South. They do not go into the seriousness of any issue, instead, tackle it “just superficially”. It appears an insult to the people of Amethi who voted for him on multiple occasions.

For the first 15 yrs, I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues & not just superficially but going into detail in issues: Rahul Gandhi, in Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/weBG2T1WAf — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Moreover, ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying: “I was talking to some students in the US and I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It’s not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it’s been learning experience & pleasure”.

It is evident from the choice of his words that Rahul Gandhi is trying his utmost best to impress his potential voters in Kerala as it is no secret that Congress needs to win the Kerala Assembly elections desperately if it wants to remain relevant in the country’s politics.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Kerala in May 2021.

Those who are familiar with Kerala’s demography and politics will know that politically, by and large, Kerala has been bi-polar, with power alternating between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Assembly elections.

However, going by the declining performance of UDF including its two main elements, the Congress and Muslim League over the last three decades, Congress would be leaving no stone unturned to reverse its losing streak and making a political U-turn.