Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Home Politics Rahul Gandhi insults Amethi voters who had elected him MP while campaigning in Kerala,...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi insults Amethi voters who had elected him MP while campaigning in Kerala, fans North-South divide

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala claimed that representing a constituency Kerala has been a refreshing change for a person like him who has represented a constituency in Northern India for the first 15 years of his career.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: Financial Express
377

After riding on caste politics, the Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi has shifted to milking the ‘North-South’ divide to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala claimed that representing a constituency in Kerala has been a refreshing change for a person like him who has represented a constituency in Northern India for the first 15 years of his career.

Addressing the public in Trivandrum, Kerala, the senior Congress leader said that “people in Kerala are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues”.

One is left to wonder here, whether Rahul Gandhi was insinuating that the people in the North are not as serious as the people of the South. They do not go into the seriousness of any issue, instead, tackle it “just superficially”. It appears an insult to the people of Amethi who voted for him on multiple occasions.

Moreover, ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying: “I was talking to some students in the US and I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It’s not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it’s been learning experience & pleasure”.

It is evident from the choice of his words that Rahul Gandhi is trying his utmost best to impress his potential voters in Kerala as it is no secret that Congress needs to win the Kerala Assembly elections desperately if it wants to remain relevant in the country’s politics.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Kerala in May 2021.

Those who are familiar with Kerala’s demography and politics will know that politically, by and large, Kerala has been bi-polar, with power alternating between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Assembly elections.

However, going by the declining performance of UDF including its two main elements, the Congress and Muslim League over the last three decades, Congress would be leaving no stone unturned to reverse its losing streak and making a political U-turn.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi insults Amethi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi insults Amethi voters who had elected him MP while campaigning in Kerala, fans North-South divide

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi tries his best to impress his potential voters in Kerala even if it takes to deride the people in Northern India.
Politics

Watch: TMC leader discounts ‘Beimaan Kafir Hindu’ votes while asking cadres to consolidate Muslim votes at any cost

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader, in the viral video, asks his party cadres to do whatever it takes to consolidate the Muslim votes in the state.

UK: Khalistani outfits tell Sikhs to identify themselves as ‘Asians’, ‘Punjabis’ instead of ‘Indians’ in 2021 Census

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The intervention of the Khalistani outfits has sparked fears of the census capturing wrong data about the Indian community.

Church warns Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly elections: Here is what they said about the selection of candidates

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Church has instructed that Congress should consult the minorities before it decides on its candidates for the minority-dominated areas.

Meet Dr Romesh Japra, Prominent Indian-American Cardiologist attacked in the USA for supporting Indian farm laws

News Reports T Waraich -
Recently, in a viral video, a group of protestors were seen gathered outside the house of prominent cardiologist Dr Romesh Japra in California and raising derogatory slogans.

Equality Labs and PJF: How a nexus of ‘anti-Brahminism’ Caste activists, Khalistanis and Pakistan’s ISI is working together to malign India abroad

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
The darkest secret that the Greta toolkit has revealed is the alliance between Khalistanis and caste activists in the West

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
Opinions

Metro is an upper caste male Brahminical, Hindu supremacist patriarchal project, scrap it

Sandeep Kadian -
Now that E Sreedharan, also known as Metro Man has joined the BJP, it is time to call out this patriarchal project which has done no good for Indians.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,441FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com