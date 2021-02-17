Former Congress president and four-time MP Rahul Gandhi displayed a shocking ignorance about the government of India, when he claimed that the union government does not have a ministry for fisheries.

Rahul Gandhi made this claim on Wednesday while addressing fishermen in Puducherry, where he referred to them as ‘farmers of sea’ and promised a ‘ministry of fisheries’.

Govt passed 3 Bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of sea. If farmers of land can have ministry in Delhi, why is that farmers of sea don’t have the same: R Gandhi https://t.co/S8mPZUgsCF pic.twitter.com/yWWfhOjTS1 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

He said that he was discussing the farm bills with fishermen folks in Puducherry because he considers as farmers of the sea. He then asked, if ‘farmers of land’ can have a ministry in Delhi, why ‘farmers of sea’ don’t have the same.

If only Rahul Gandhi, who was the President of Congress back then, would have paid attention when Modi government came to power for the second time he would have known that a separate Ministry of Fisheries was carved out in 2019. Presenting the Union Budget 2019-20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “fishing and fishermen communities are closely aligned with farming and are crucial to rural India,” and allocated Rs 3,737 crore for the newly carved out Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Giriraj Singh is currently the Union Minister in charge of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

After the comments of Rahul Gandhi went viral on social media, the departmental minister Giriraj Singh used the opportunity to take a jibe at him. He posted a tweet in Italian, which translates to, “Dear Raul (@RahulGandhi ), There is no separate Ministry of Fisheries in Italy. It comes under the Ministry of Agricultural and Forestry Policies.” The minister also included the link to the website of the said ministry in Italy.

Caro Raul (@RahulGandhi),



Non esiste un Ministero della pesca separato in Italia. Viene sotto Ministero delle Politiche Agricole e Forestali. https://t.co/Lv9x3r8ozK — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 17, 2021

Following Rahul Gandhi’s gaffe, netizens wondered if he makes these goof-ups on his own or whether he has hired a team to help him.

Nope, I think Rahul makes this goof ups on his own. — Denil Bharwad (@sparta_curse) February 17, 2021

Netizens were also amused to see how Rahul Gandhi never fails to entertain us.

He never disappoints us 🥳 — Shilpa (@cnshilpa) February 17, 2021

Perhaps it should have been named ‘Ministry of Sea Farmers’ to avoid the confusion in Rahul Gandhi’s beautiful mind.