Thursday, February 25, 2021
Home News Reports Did the Congress party pay fishermen in Kerala Rs 30,000 to swim with Rahul...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Did the Congress party pay fishermen in Kerala Rs 30,000 to swim with Rahul Gandhi? What we know

The fishermen who had accompanied Rahul Gandhi to the sea has now made some sensational disclosure saying that the Congress party had staged the whole event and had paid Rs 30,000 to fishermen who accompanied him.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi jumping into the sea (L) and swimming along with 'sea farmers'/ Image Source: NDTV
611

On Wednesday, Congress leader and Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi took part in a fishing exercise in poll-bound Kerala’s Kollam district. During the exercise, Rahul Gandhi jumped into the sea along with fishermen as they cast their nets. However, now claims have emerged that it was a pre-planned drama and the fishermen were paid to play their parts in this.

Rahul Gandhi had reportedly spent around 10 minutes swimming in the sea with the fishermen. A few Congress party leaders had accompanied Rahul Gandhi to the sea. A PTI report had quoted a Congress leader as saying, “He (Rahul Gandhi) jumped from the boat when he saw some fishermen jumping into the sea after casting their net to catch fish. After coming to know from their fellow fishermen that their companions were adjusting the net underwater, Gandhi also jumped into the sea”.

However, the fishermen who witnessed Rahul Gandhi’s theatrics on Thursday has now made some sensational disclosure saying that the Congress party had staged the whole event and had paid Rs 30,000 to fishermen who accompanied him.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘swimming’ event was staged, Congress party paid money to fishermen

According to a report from Deshabhimani, a Malayalam newspaper owned by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), two ‘sea farmers’ R Robin, who hails from Mothakkara and Biju Sebastian, a resident of Vaddy, were eyewitnesses to the fishing expedition of Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, the two fishermen said that the whole fishing expedition of Rahul Gandhi was nothing but a PR event and the ‘swimming in the sea’ theatrics of the Gandhi-scion was a pre-planned act.

Robin, who saw fishermen’s group leaving the shores from Kollam on Thursday with Rahul Gandhi, said the drama was staged, and they were paid Rs 30,000 to accompany Rahul Gandhi. Calling Rahul Gandhi a ‘good actor’, Robin narrated the sequence of events that followed on Wednesday when Rahul Gandhi decided to join fisherfolks at sea.

According to Robin, Rahul Gandhi did not join the fisherfolks for any fishing expedition at sea as they had already brought a load of fishes much before his arrival. Robin said Rahul Gandhi arrived at six in the morning and boarded the fishing boats. He said that fishing boats were already filled with the fishes. After spending two hours at sea, Rahul Gandhi returned to the shore. During his time at sea, Rahul Gandhi jumped into the sea along with a few other fishermen.

As per Robin, on an average day, it takes at least two and a half hours to undertake one side journey to the deep sea and to place their nets at specific fishing pockets. It takes at least four hours to fish on a normal day, said Robin contending that it was not possible for Rahul Gandhi to fish and return back in just a short span of time.

No sincerity in Rahul’s gesture, he mocked at us by jumping to sea: Fishermen, who accompanied Rahul Gandhi

Another fisherman Biju, confirming the same, said there was no sincerity in Rahul Gandhi’s gesture. If he had sincerity he should have been prepared to see the sufferings of the fishermen first hand, said Biju adding that fishermen usually jump into the water to prevent the fish from escaping from their nets.

When the fishermen were finding it tough to survive, Rahul mocked the fishermen community by jumping into the sea, lamented Biju. “Elections will come and go. Do not distort the truth. In five years, there will be nothing left for the benefit of the fishermen. And yet why this drama,” asked Biju Sebastian.

OpIndia could not independently verify the claims of the two fishermen. The Congress party is yet to react to the allegations.

Rahul Gandhi’s fishery ministry fiasco

The latest swimming’ fiasco of Rahul Gandhi comes just days after he was openly caught spreading lies about the country not having a separate fishing ministry. Not once but twice, Rahul Gandhi repeated the same lies by demanding for a separate fisheries ministry, despite being admonished last week by the Centre that India already has one.

On February 17, 2021, just days before the Congress government in Puducherry collapsed, Rahul Gandhi had promised to give the fishermen their own ‘ministry’ in Delhi. However, the Ministry of Fisheries – Giriraj Singh had to himself school the Gandhi-scion about the existence of a dedicated ministry for shipping.

Despite a rebuke from the centre the first time, Rahul Gandhi again peddled the same lies in Kerala saying he would strive to have a separate ministry for fisheries at the Centre.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘His opinion less than objective and reliable, his conduct questionable’, says UK court about justice Markandey Katju in Nirav Modi extradition order

OpIndia Staff -
The UK Court rejected Justice Katju's argument that Nirav Modi will not get fair trial in India, and exposed his hypocrisy
News Reports

Did the Congress party pay fishermen in Kerala Rs 30,000 to swim with Rahul Gandhi? What we know

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM owned Deshabhimani quoeted fishermen claiming Rahul Gandhi swimming in sea in Kerala was a drama staged by paying them

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.

Modi govt tightens noose on social media giants and ‘intermediaries’: What it means, the effects of the provisions and how it could tame the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The guidelines define the due diligence measures that the social media platforms will have to observe to operate in India

‘Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is fit for Nirav Modi’: UK court approves extradition to India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is fit for Nirav Modi," said the UK judge while ordering his extradition

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Journalist gets death threats from actor Dhruv Sarja’s fans for exposing anti-Brahmin hate shown in ‘Pogaru’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Chiru Bhat had exposed the anti-Brahmin hatred shown in Dhruv Sarja's new Kannada movie 'Pogaru'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Give my regards to your puppet master’, Elon Musk tells Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post when they asked him about his busy schedule

OpIndia Staff -
Washington Post had published a report claiming the busy schedule of Elon Musk is affecting his electric car company Tesla
Read more
Social Media

After 450 buildings, projects being named after Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, ‘liberals’ outrage about stadium named after PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers getting triggered over Narendra Modi stadium is amusing considering there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges, universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act
Read more
News Reports

Naushad’s video of spitting on Tandoori Roti might be just the tip of the iceberg, several similar videos emerge on social media

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police is investigation to see if Naushad was an alone in spitting on Rotis he was making or there is a nexus indulged in such activities
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,137FansLike
520,183FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com