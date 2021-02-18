Thursday, February 18, 2021
Did Rahul Gandhi deliberately lie to people of Puducherry about the Ministry of Fisheries

Though Gandhi had promised a ministry on February 17, he had asked a question to Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on February 2, 2021, which is on record.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi had asked a question to Ministry of Fisheries recently, yet he claimed there is no such ministry
Rahul Gandhi (Image: Financial Express)
99

On February 17, the Congress’s youth-leader-at-50 Rahul Gandhi made a gaffe during his address to the people of Puducherry that has raised several questions on his knowledge about the working of the Indian government. During his address, Gandhi called fishermen’ farmers of the sea’ and promised them a ‘ministry of fisheries’ at the centre. He asked, if ‘farmers of the land’ can have a ministry in Delhi, why ‘farmers of the sea’ don’t have the same.

India already has a Ministry of Fisheries

Giriraj Singh, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying corrected Gandhi and wrote that he should be aware of the fact that PM Modi had created the Ministry on May 31, 2019, soon after he took oath as PM for the second time. He also mentioned Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for which Rs.20,050 crore were allotted. He said, “Rahul Ji, You should know that on May 31, 2019, Modi Ji created the new ministry and started the Rs.20,050 Cr Rupees PMMSY which is several times more than the central government’s expenditure since independence to 2014 (3682 cr).”

Rahul Gandhi had asked a question to Ministry of Fisheries on February 2, 2021

Though Gandhi had promised a ministry on February 17, he had asked a question to Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on February 2, 2021, which is on record. As per the Lok Sabha records, Gandhi had questioned the Ministry about Fisheries Infrastructure and Aquaculture Development Fund.

Questions asked by MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on February 2, 2021 to the Department of Fisheries under Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Gandhi’s question was divided into several parts asking about the details of programmes that were being implemented for aquaculture infrastructure, measures government is taking to provide support to fisherfolk, details of monitoring committee under the fund, state-wise details of loans given to eligible entities under the fund and state-wise details of funds allocated to self-help groups and marginal farmers.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries replied [PDF] to his question in detail. He said that a dedicated fund was created in 2018-19 named Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) with a total funds size of Rs 7522.48 crore. Further, PMMSY was also implemented by the Department for strengthening the infrastructure.

Reply to Rahul Gandhi by Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries

The fund provides financial support for different activities, including constructing ponds, installing cages in reservoirs, fish processing units, and more. The Central Approval and Monitoring Committee (CAMC) constituted under FIDF has approved projects worth Rs.3,638.37 crore and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs. 348.09 crore to the Government of Tamil Nadu for Fishing Harbour projects.

Fund allocation details provided by the Department of Fisheries

Rahul Gandhi’s gaffe raised serious questions

Though Rahul Gandhi can be given the benefit of the doubt, for being just Rahul Gandhi and goofing up once again, his address does raise some serious questions about his knowledge, intentions and his working as a Member of Parliament. There are some questions that Gandhi has to answer:

  • Rahul Gandhi is Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Kerala. The state of Kerala is known for fisheries activities. If Gandhi is unaware of the Ministry itself, how would he be able to enable fishermen of his constituency to get benefits from the Ministry?
  • Gandhi had asked a detailed question to the Ministry on record in Lok Sabha. If he is unaware of the existence of the Ministry, how did he manage to submit the question? If he is unaware that Ministry of fisheries exists, was the question raised by a proxy on his behalf?
  • Last but not least, who writes the speeches for Rahul Gandhi? If there is a team that formulates what Gandhi will talk about, why Congress has hired uninformed people in his team? If Gandhi decides himself, why Congress has not yet formed a team of informed individuals to guide him on what to talk about in his speeches?

One may only wonder if Rahul Gandhi is just uninformed or there is a conspiracy from within Congress to sabotage his chance of becoming the party chief and PM candidate once again. 

