Amid all the political and paid hashtags, a genuine, organic trending topic on Twitter is like a breath of fresh air. On Thursday afternoon, ‘Shweta’ was trending on Twitter.

Shweta trend

Curious, we clicked on the hashtag to see what had happened. Turns out, an audio clip has gone viral on the microblogging site bringing one Shweta instant fame. At the time of writing this report, Shweta was trending at number four on Twitter with 11K tweets.

A recording of what appears to be an online class has gone viral where one Shweta was narrating to her friend her conversations with her other close guy friend. Much to everyone’s amusement, Shweta appears to have muted the speaker instead of muting her microphone, thereby spilling her friend’s secrets to her entire class.

Legend says Shweta’s mic is still ON.. pic.twitter.com/71ZwbV4RYY — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@memenist_) February 18, 2021

Shweta narrates in details how his friend shared all his secrets with her, where he tells her that he “makes out with his sex-addict girlfriend whenever they meet” and that they have “done it multiple times”. She narrates how her friend sometimes gets too possessive about his girlfriend. “He loves that girl like crazy. That girl was just using me and I didn’t even know. He was so crazy about her that she was a sex addict… he was attracted with feeling. So he also did ‘it’,” she said. She adds that her friend confided that he was also hooked to having sex with the girl that they would ‘do it’ every time they meet.

Since her speaker seems to have been switched off, the repeated warnings from other members in the meeting like: “Shweta..your mic is on”, “Shweta….Shweta…don’t worry now 111 people know your secret…”, had gone unheard.

Soon after the audio clip was shared on social media, netizens filled Twitter with the most innovative and hilarious memes and Shweta started trending on the microblogging site.

The guy who told all his secrets to Shweta pic.twitter.com/bDV7m5DNti — $ (@Just_said_it) February 18, 2021

Guy- “Shweta please don’t tell this to anyone!”

Shweta- pic.twitter.com/DiuSAjQGyM — Adnan (@Adnanana_batman) February 18, 2021

Everyone in group :- please turn off your mic shweta 👀.

Meanwhile Shweta :- pic.twitter.com/eQyMbi9usE — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) February 18, 2021

Shweta after her call leak pic.twitter.com/iEnaSdN2VN — Fanta Yogi 🏹 (@tweet_of_fanta) February 18, 2021

Before even Shweta could realize, she became a star on Twitter.