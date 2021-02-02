A video has gone viral on social media where Sikh anti-farm law protesters can be heard raising “Naara-e-Takbeer, Allah-hu-Akbar” slogans. Other slogans such as “Kisan-Mazdoor Ekta Zindabad” and anti-Modi slogans were also raised.

Sikh "farmers" chanting Allahoakbar!! Was for this the 10 brave Sikh gurus sacrificed their lives fighting the Mughals? pic.twitter.com/4SdVzSbvV1 — s Balakrishnan (@zindashahid) February 1, 2021

People on social media expressed their unhappiness over the matter. In the video, a few men, most wearing a turban or a scarf over their head, can be seen sitting on the back of some moving vehicle. They raised various slogans including “Sat Sri Akal” and “Modi Sarkar Murdabad”.

21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Invaders



Now Sikhs chanting Allah hu akbar



Whattt a fall !! pic.twitter.com/JTnrJEv1km — Atul Ahuja (@atulahuja_) February 2, 2021

It is not clear where the video is from or when the visuals were captured. However, given the nature of the slogans, it appears that the video was captured during the agitation against the farm laws passed by the Parliament.

The video shared on social media is 45 seconds long. The protests have been underway for quite a few months and it is not yet clear when they might end. The Delhi Police has fortified the borders in Delhi after protesters stormed the national capital on Republic Day.