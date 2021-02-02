Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti demands that as a precondition for talks with the central government, the loudspeakers playing the songs must be shut down.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police plays patriotic songs at Singhu Border
Image Credit: PTI
‘Farmer protesters’ at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers. There are multiple videos on the internet which show the massively popular song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from the movie ‘Border’ being played at Singhu Border.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti demands that as a precondition for talks with the central government, the loudspeakers playing the songs must be shut down. There are two music systems that have reportedly been installed.

The Police maintained that the loudspeakers were meant to address the forces and ought to be tested. Meanwhile, security has been enhanced heavily at the protest. The Indian Express has reported that two heavy layers of metal barricading, a layer of large stone boulders, a layer of nails, and a layer of concrete barricades have been installed at the protest sites in addition to even more security measures.

The protesters are complaining that it has created a lot of difficulties for them but such security measures have been adopted following the Republic Day riots when the protesters ran rampage and caused massive destruction to public property as well as injuring hundreds of policemen.

