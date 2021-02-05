The timely intervention of nationalists and the Indian government to prevent foreign vested interests from creating chaos on the streets of the national capital seems to have caused a massive heartbreak for the left-liberals and its troll ecosystem, who are now coming up with unique ways to target the nationalists for standing up for the country at such tough times.

With Modi government stepping at the right time to issue a stern warning to foreign influencers and several ‘Indians’ plotting to defame the country internationally by propagating lies, it induced much-needed energy in the citizens of the country to fight and protect the national interests from the attacks of foreign vested interests.

Several concerned citizens have hit the streets to condemn foreign influencers’ devious attempts and burnt their effigies as a mark of protests. Most importantly, the protests against these perennial chaos-instigators were peaceful and democratic. However, strangely some of ‘Indians’ seems to have a problem against people condemning foreign vested interests.

Swara Bhasker, a former junior actress in Bollywood and now a full-time troll, took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn the burning of effigies of song-writer Rihanna, child protestor Greta Thunberg and former porn-star Mia Khalifa. Sharing an image of a protest that occurred in Delhi on Thursday, Swara Bhasker resorted to downplay Greta Thunberg’s influence by citing her age.

According to Swara Bhasker, Greta was just 18 years old and that did not give people a right to burn her effigies. Ironically, Swara Bhasker was falling to the very same 18-year Greta Thunberg’s feet just a few days back, glorifying her despite Greta being a ‘child’.

Swara Bhasker, who is now championing the cause of child-protestor Greta Thunberg, in fact, has no moral right to make a moral claim on behalf of global propagandist by citing her young age as the former junior actress in Bollywood has a history of abusive behaviour towards young kids.

It must be remembered that Swara Bhasker, who spends most of her time on social media abusing people, was caught abusing a child actor. In an episode of popular comedy show ‘Son of Abish’ on YouTube, daughter of former Censor Board member Ira Bhasker, Swara Bhasker had referred to a child actor as ‘chu**ya’.

Describing one of her initial ad shoots, Swara explained that she was confronted with a four-year-old child actor, who called her ‘aunty’. Responding to the child, Bhasker, in the show, said that she called the child ‘chu**ya’ in her head. “Children are basically evil, right?” she said while the host of the show Abish agreed to it.

Swara Bhasker stands in support of child-doxing accused

Swara Bhasker had also stoked a massive controversy after she had openly extended her support to individuals, who are accused of online harassment of girl child.

On August 7, co-founder of propaganda website Alt News, Mohammed Zubair had indulged in an online spat with a Twitter user Jagdish Singh. The AltNews co-founder targetted a minor girl in his Twitter fight with this social media user. Instead of directly replying to the user, Zubair had brazenly referred to a minor girl seen in the profile picture of the user Jagdish Singh, presumably his granddaughter.

After Zubair had highlighted the minor girl seen in the photo, Islamists had started to issue rape threats to the girl. Zubair’s tweet came under heavy criticism from social media users who accused him of shamelessly using a child to get back at a critic.

Rather than condemning the act of accused child-doxer and harasser Zubair, Swara Bhasker had shamelessly extended her support to the accused.

Many left-liberals are now flooding Twitter with similar propaganda just as Swara Bhasker by citing Greta Thunberg’s age to tone down her crimes against the country. As it suits their political agenda, the left-liberals are even willing to collide with anti-India forces, who are trying to create instability in the country.

Rohini Singh, another troll and a notorious fake news peddler, also resorted to highlighting Greta’s teenage to target the Indian government for taking action against the child protestor. For the likes of Rohini Singh, the 18-year-old Greta Thunberg indulging in acts creating national security scare is not a matter of concern, however, the government’s action against people responsible for sharing a ‘ToolKit’ is objectionable.

Image Source: LolmLol

Vishnu Som, a news anchor at far-left propaganda machinery NDTV, also tweeted a similar tweet pointing out Greta’s age to create a wave of sympathy for the child protestor.

The likes of pro-AAP Dhruv Rathee and far-left ‘activist Prashant Bhushan also joined the race to absolve the crimes of Greta Thunberg by targeting the Indian government.

The liberals who are now lamenting about Indians uniting against the conspiracy plotted by the foreign vested interests by citing Greta’s age, were the ones who had also trolled a 16-year old girl who had challenged JNU’s far-left anti-India propagandist Kanhaiya Kumar to an open debate over his allegations on Prime Minister Modi.

In March 2016, Jhanvi had challenged JNU’s Kanhaiya Kumar to an open debate over his allegations on Prime Minister Modi. Following that, she was mercilessly trolled on Twitter for questioning the new ‘hero’ who had just ‘challenged Modi’.

It looks like the age of child-protestors such as Greta Thunberg was never an issue for Swara Bhasker when it was convenient for them. As Indians have realised the nefarious designs of Greta Thunberg and are condemning for the same, the liberals now audaciously fall back to cite her age to whitewash her crimes.

Strangely, most of the left-liberals are resorting to the same line of argument of citing her age in an effort to protect Greta Thunberg. It is yet to be known whether this is just a coincidence or a set of instructions delivered to Indian left-liberals in the from another ‘Toolkit’.