Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media. She had come under fire after making disgraceful comments in the aftermath of the death of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma and was subsequently sacked by her employers.

In her apology, Tanzila Anis offered an “unconditional apology to anyone and everyone whom I have or may have unintentionally offended with my recent tweet/social media post.”

“I want to assure you that my intention was not to outrage anyone’s religious feelings or sentiments or beliefs. If I have unintendly (sic) done so, l, seek sincere unconditional apology for the same,” she added.

Tanzila Anis apology

Tanzila Anis also said that she will deactivate her social media accounts and is in the process of deleting all her tweets and social media posts. Amidst the current controversy, screenshots of her earlier tweets had also gone viral which revealed the extent of her deep seated Hinduphobia.

“I have also lost my job and as a daughter of this great nation seek some privacy,” she said. It is unclear whether it will have any impact on the criminal complaint that was filed against her. Earlier, she had defended herself saying that she did not even know that a Banjrang Dal activist had been murdered and her tweet only alluded to the fact that members of the “extremist” organisation Bajrang Dal cannot be called an “activist”.

Calls had also been made for Gaana to sack her immediately following which she was fired.