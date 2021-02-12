BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana, the music streaming platform, immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis after she made an abhorrent tweet following the death of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma. The distasteful tweet was widely interpreted by people as celebrating and justifying the brutal murder.

In a letter to the CEO of Gaana shared on social media, Goel said, “we often come across people trying to disrupt the communal harmony in the country and this time it is your Content Head at Gaana — Tanzila Anis.” The Gaana employee was accused of “writing things that are unpleasant, blasphemes and offensive (on) social media.”

Source: @goelgauravbjp/Twitter

The letter continued, “She in her every writing has abused and she has used disparaging language on Hindu Gods and Goddesses. It is today when she tweeted to mock the death of Rinku Sharma who was stabbed from back and brutally murdered at Delhi in front of his parents.”

“We request you to sack her from your company with immediate effect,” the statement said. A separate criminal complaint has also been filed against Tanzila Anis. The complaint says that she mocks Hindu gods with the hashtag blasphemy.

It also says that someone with the mindset of a terrorist would mock someone’s death. The complaint demanded that an FIR be registered under sections 153A and 295A of the IPC along with relevant clauses of the IT Act.

Source: @goelgauravbjp/Twitter

Gaana had earlier issued a statement over the matter where it said that ‘necessary action’ will be taken at the earliest. Following the backlash for her tweet, Tanzila Anis said that she did not even know that a Banjrang Dal activist had been murdered and her tweet only alluded to the fact that members of the “extremist” organisation Bajrang Dal cannot be called an “activist”.