The Mangalore police have arrested two Muslim youths for robbing a series of Hindu temples in Dakshina Kannada district. According to the reports, the two accused, 19-year-old Mohammed Suhail and 21-year-old Nizamuddin, have been nabbed by the police outside the Mangalore city. The arrested youths are the residents of Talapady.

Mangalore police commissioner Shashi Kumar said that Konaje Police Station staff examined the CCTV footage on January 26, 2021, and found out that two persons were moving suspiciously near the temple premises. Subsequently, both of them were arrested and interrogated.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to robbing the temples and breaking open the hundis at Arasu Mundithaya Temple, Malar in 2020 and at another temple at Madur on the morning of January 15, 2021. They also confessed to the theft at Ayyappa Swamy Temple Seva Counter at Deralakatte.

The accused also confessed that they were responsible for desecrating the saffron flag at Gopalakrishna Temple, Perande.

The police have recovered one Deo Scooter, hundi boxes of the temples, one knife and spanner from the accused. The accused Mohammed Suhail has also been involved in other offences committed in Dakshina Kannada district including the Mangalore City Police Commissionerate limits.

The police have registered in the Konaje Police Station under sections 379, 454, 457 3898 and 295 of the IPC.