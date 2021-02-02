Tuesday, February 2, 2021
UP government to go digital, CM Yogi organises training for ministers and officials

CM Yogi's cabinet ministers to get e-cabinet training
CM Yogi Adityanath (via PTI)
Following the first paperless budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to go paperless. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a training session for all ministers and at his official residence in this regard. All the ministers and officials participating in the meetings have been directed to bring tablets or laptops. The state government is planning to make the working of the government completely paperless.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet to go paperless

According to reports, an e-cabinet training programme has been conducted during the meeting in which all the participants will be taught the basics of digital working. This step is an effort by the Uttar Pradesh government in the direction of implementing the Digital India Programme that was launched by the Modi government in 2015 with the vision inter alia of digitally empowering the country. An e-office system has already been set up by the Uttar Pradesh government at the Secretariat. The state government is now planning to make the cabinet meetings completely digital. According to reports, all the documents required by the ministers for the purpose of taking questions during the budget session to be held on February 18 will be made available by the state government on their laptops or tablets. From now on, all the communication within the cabinet will take place online.

All the communication to happen online

As told by the spokesperson of the state government, after the implementation of the e-cabinet system, the functioning of the cabinet would become paperless. This would be a step in the direction of implementing e-governance envisioned by PM Modi with the motto of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’. Digital working is also likely to speed up departmental procedures. Last year, CM Yogi had decided to make the working of the CM office paperless. As a result, an e-office was set up for the CM that was connected to his iPad. E-office has enabled CM Yogi to work while travelling. He undertakes most of the official work on iPad and responds online.

Under the Digital India project, the Modi government envisions a technologically empowered Indian society by making use of technology at various levels of governance.

