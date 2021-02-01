From briefcase to bahikhata to iPad: Budget 2021 goes digital

For decades we saw the Finance Minister arrive at the Parliament with a leather briefcase which contained where the rupee will come from and where it will go. This British legacy was broken in 2019, after India’s first full-time female Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived with a ‘bahikhata’ wrapped in red cloth tied with a gold string. The Indian national emblem shone brightly on it.

The word Budget has been derived from the French term bougette which means a briefcase. The British tradition of ‘opening the budget’ and presenting the financial plans of the government had originated in the 1860s. Eventually, it trickled over to post-colonial India.

This time, however, the budget has gone digital.

Delhi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur leave from Ministry of Finance. FM will present #UnionBudget 2021-22 at Parliament today.



For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online pic.twitter.com/DYm8cf1DIH — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

While leaving from Ministry of Finance this morning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed with a tablet, perhaps an iPad, wrapped in a red cover with the Emblem shining brightly on it.

Because of COVID-19, the budget this year will be available in digital copies. The soft copies will be published online for all to read.