Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Uttar Pradesh STF nabs two PFI terrorists with huge cache of explosives, wanted to carry out terror attack on Basant Panchami

As per reports, the duo also planned to target leaders of Hindu organisations. During interrogation, they revealed that they intended to brainwash and train physically strong youth of a 'particular community'.

Two Popular Front of India (PFI) members, Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan, have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Huge quantity of high quality explosives has been recovered from them. They were planning a series of terror attacks across country on Basant Panchami. Weapons and incriminating documents were also recovered from them.

As per reports, the duo also planned to target leaders of Hindu organisations. During interrogation, they revealed that they intended to brainwash and train physically strong youth of a ‘particular community’. Following the arrest, PFI has released a statement condemning their arrest and accused the UP government of trying to create a ‘fake narrative’. PFI has also demanded CBI probe into the arrest.

A statement by PFI claimed that the duo left for Mumbai, Maharashtra from Katihar, Bihar on February 11. The families last heard from them on 11th, after which they were untraceable, the PFI claims. On 16th morning, their family members registered missing person’s report in Kerala. PFI claims that following the police complaint, the UP STF ‘hurriedly’ held a press conference to present a ‘fabricated story’.

PFI is an Islamic extremist organisation and has been accused of carrying out anti-India and anti-social activities. During the anti-CAA protests, the PFI was accused of funding protests and unrests across India. Earlier in January, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged that the PFI raised money through hawala channels for running terror camps in Kerala.

