Uttarakhand madrassas to get smart classes, visual tools and internet: Reports

In a major development, the Prime Minister’s 15-Point Programme Implementation Committee in Uttarakhand has sent a proposal to set up smart classes in madrassas that are registered with the State Madrassa Education Board, reported The Times of India.

The said proposal, which is yet to receive a green signal, has been sent to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs. As per the proposal, the madrassa classrooms will be equipped with speakers and large LED screens. The smart classes are aimed at providing education to Muslim students via visual tools with built-in internet. Reportedly, the project will first be developed at Rehmaniya Madrassa in Roorkee, Uttarkhand. The Prime Minister’s 15-Point Programme Implementation Committee in Uttarakhand has been seeking ₹27 crores from the Central government for the project.

While speaking about the development, the Deputy Chairman of the committee Shadab Shams stated, “Compared to those in private schools, children in madrassas shouldn’t lag behind in their studies. It is important that madrassas also get technologically advanced and move with the times. We have sent a proposal in this regard to the Centre amounting Rs 27 crore.” He added, “It is an initiative to bring madrassas and its students in the mainstream. Apart from this, we have fully implemented NCERT academic syllabus in 420 registered madrassas across the state.”

Maulvi’s job is to teach religion, students’ education is the govt’s responsibility

Earlier on January 25, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Health and Education Minister of Assam said that the recent step to close state-run madrassas was right. He was answering ABP News’s question on allegations made by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal who alleged if the BJP government comes in power again, it will close down mosques and madarsas.

Sarma asserted that after being re-elected, the BJP government in Assam will work to bring education in madrassas at par with mainstream education in schools by introducing maths, computers and science. “Muslim clerics’ job is to go to the mosque to teach religion. It is the responsibility of the government to educate students, it is the job of the education minister. We will fulfil our responsibility and they should fulfil their responsibility. Where is the dispute in this?” Sarma added.