Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Wanted criminal Zaved alias Rashid, who had murdered a constable, neutralised by UP and Delhi Police special cell

He was wanted in case of robbery-cum-murder of constable Manish Yadav on September 7, 2020. The exchange of fire took place in the Baraut area, UP, during which Zaved was shot.

OpIndia Staff
Wanted criminal Zaved killed in police encounter (representational image courtesy: indiatvnews.com)
1

On February 2, Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh police, neutralised a wanted criminal identified as 38-years-old Zaved alias Rashid. He was wanted in case of robbery-cum-murder of constable Manish Yadav on September 7, 2020. The exchange of fire took place in the Baraut area, UP, during which Zaved was shot.

As per the reports, Delhi Police special cell had received intel that Zaved would be travelling in a car near Gol Tubewell at Binali-Meerut Road between 10 PM to 11 PM. A senior officer said in his statement that they formed a joint team and laid a trap. “Zaved came around 10.30 PM near Gol Tubewell. He was asked to surrender, but the accused opened fire,” he added. ASI Adesh and constable Ajay Kumar Sharma were also shot during the exchange of fire but they were saved by the bulletproof jackets.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, “Police also fired in which Zaved was injured. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.” Police have recovered one semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from the spot. They also recovered one carbine of 9 mm with ten live cartridges were recovered from the car.

There was a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Zaved. He was involved in 21 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault upon Police, Arms Act, Gangster Act. Out of 21 cases against him, 13 were registered in Delhi, while 8 were registered in UP.

Constable Manish Yadav murder case

On September 7, 2020, constable Manish Yadav, resident of Village Daluhera, Meerut, was shot by four criminals near the gate of village Roshangarh on Dhikouli-Banthla road. Yadav later succumbed to bullet injuries while receiving treatment in KMC Hospital, Meerut. At that time, Yadav had Rs 20,000 on him that were looted by the attackers.

During the Police investigation, it was revealed that Zaved and his criminal associates were having drinks when they spotted Manish coming on his bike. Zaved and his associates tried to stop his motorcycle on the pretext of looting him, but Manish did not stop. They chased him down and caught him. After assaulting Manish, they shot him and fled from the scene with his wallet that the money.

Associates of Zaved, identified as Nadeem alias Hakla of village Liliana Hall, and Imran of village Roshangarh were arrested by the Police. At that time, SP Abhishek Singh had said that four criminals were involved in the murder of constable Manish Yadav. Two of them were arrested while two managed to escape, including Zaved and Hasan. Hasan also has a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest.

