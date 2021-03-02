Aamir Khan has shelved his ‘Mahabharat’ project amidst controversies because the ‘timing’ is not right, reports say. The ambitious project was proposed as a movie initially, which was later planned as a web series. Now, the web series has been dropped too.

A source was quoted by Yahoo News saying, “After weighing all pros and cons Aamir Khan has decided not to make the Mahabharat. For one it would willy-nilly become controversial. More importantly the scale on which he planned the project was commercially not viable. Also, setting aside five years of his precious time for the Mahabharat meant losing out on doing at least three feature films. So no. No Mahabharat.”

According to Bollywood Hungama, one source told them, “Aamir can’t afford to devote two years of his life to make a web series. He needs to quickly announce his presence in a big star-studded feature film directed by a reliable director.”

“There were bound to be unsavoury controversies surrounding the project. Aamir feels now is not the right time to make the Mahabharat,” the source reportedly said. Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli was touted to be the director of the project. However, the Mahabharat project has been scrapped.

Earlier, there were rumours that the project has been shelved. It was said to be the Boolywood actor’s ‘dream project’. One of the reasons cited was the ‘current climate’ which sources said may not have been conducive for Aamir Khan to play the role of Lord Krishna. It was said then that he was waiting for a ‘better time’ to make the Mahabharat.