Monday, March 8, 2021
Home News Reports Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

Omprakash Singh has alleged that Congress leader Ajanta Yadav gave a gift bag to his daughter, which even had a tag of Mumbai Mahila Congress attached to it, with nothing but scraps of paper stuffed in it. Moreover, it also had a torn picture of Manya, alleged Om Prakash.

OpIndia Staff
Miss India runner up Manya Singh's father says Congress leader Ajanta Yadav gifted her bag filled with paper
1

On 7th March, on the eve of “International Woman’s Day”, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav took to Twitter to share pictures of her and her team felicitating the newly crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh.

Tagging Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the ‘torchbearer’ of women equality and empowerment and other members of the grand old party, the Congress Mahila President Tweeted: “On occasion of eve of “International Woman’s Day” I and My Team Mumbai Mahila Congress felicitated Manya Singh VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner Up at her residence Wishing her “All the best for a very bright future’.

Ajanta Yadav’s tweet

Now, Manya Singh’s father has accused the Congress leader of pulling off a cheap stunt with his daughter for publicity. Omprakash Singh has alleged that Congress leader Ajanta Yadav gave a gift bag to his daughter, which even had a tag of Mumbai Mahila Congress attached to it, with nothing but scraps of paper stuffed in it. Moreover, it also had torn pictures of Manya.

Speaking to the media, Omprakash showed the gift bag given by the Congress leader and emptied its contents to show scraps of paper crumbled inside it.

Manya Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver’s daughter

Manya Singh, the runner up to Femina Miss India 2020, who hails from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, could not win Miss India 2020 crown but she did win people’s hearts with her sheer hard work and perseverance. Her story is an inspiration for all the women who were not born with a silver spoon.

Manya Singh’s father is an auto-rickshaw-driver. She revealed how she went without food and sleep for many nights. She said that she could not attend school as she started working when he was just a teenager. “All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn’t in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree”, she said describing her struggles.

Manya Singh took up odd jobs like dishwashing, working part-time at a restaurant, skipping meals and walking miles to save money. She ran away to Mumbai at the age of 14 to pursue her dreams. Her parents supported her decision and also shifted to Mumbai.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmanya singh, ajanta yadav
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.
World

Switzerland: People vote to ban burqa or niqab in public spaces, Islamic group calls it ‘dark day for Muslims’

OpIndia Staff -
On March 7, during the referendum, 51% of the voters in Switzerland cast their vote favouring banning people from covering their faces completely in public places

Uttar Pradesh becomes first state in India to administer 20 lakh coronavirus vaccines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, 22,984 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh. 364 vaccination sessions are conducted in which Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered.

French MP and businessman Olivier Dassault, whose family owns the firm that makes Rafale planes, dies in helicopter crash

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Olivier Dassault was an MP for the conservative Les Republicans party since 2002 and was considered the 361st richest man in the world along with his siblings.

Xi Jinping pushes for replacing Mongolian with Mandarin in Inner Mongolia amid protests against removing the local language from schools

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Inner Mongolia saw massive protests against replacing Mongolian with Mandarin as medium of education in schools

From ‘Sonar Bangla’ promise to ‘Corruption Olympics’ attack against Mamata: Read what PM Modi said at Kolkata rally

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Slamming the Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt, PM Narendra Modi said that democratic system has been destroyed in West Bengal

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,311FansLike
522,517FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com