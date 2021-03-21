Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Purba Medinipur’s Egra in West Bengal ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Veteran TMC MP and father of Suvendu Adhikari, Sisir Adhikari also attended Amit Shah’s rally in Egra on Sunday and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Sisir Adhikari, who is the sitting Trinamool Congress MP from Contai, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Amit Shah at the rally.

The development has come two days after Sisir Adhikari said he would join the BJP if Suvendu Adhikari asks him to. Sisir is BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s father. Suvendu’s brother Dibyendu Adhikari, a Trinamool MP from Tamluk, is also expected to join the party. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP in January, weeks after Suvendu Adhikari joined the party.

Following Suvendu’s departure, Sisir Adhikari was removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the Trinamool’s district unit by Mamata Banerjee.

Amit Shah launches scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led government

Addressing the public, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack against Mamata Banerjee-led government on the issue of illegal immigrants in the state. Home Minister Shah said Mamata Banerjee gave the slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’, however, it did not change anything. He asked Mamata Banerjee whether she could give freedom from infiltrators.

“You were fed up by the Communists, and didi promised you transformation. Has there been any change? Infiltration has continued, and there has been no change!” said HM Shah in his public address in Egra.

Home Minister Amit Shah also assured that they will make Bengal free of infiltrators in five years if voted to power in the state.

People of Bengal need not fear to celebrate Durga Puja, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah also lashed out against Mamata Banerjee for stopping Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal.

“The people of Bengal need to take permission from courts to celebrate Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja. People are being killed by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. Should such a government continue?” asked Home Minister Shah.

If BJP is voted to power, no one will stop you from celebrating Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja, Home Minister assured the public during his address at Purba Medinipur’s Egra.

Home Minister attacks Trinamool over Tollbazi and violence during Panchayat Polls

Speaking on the increasing violence in the state, Home Minister pointed out that more than 130 cadres have been killed. Warning the TMC workers for allegedly carrying attacks on BJP cadres, Home Minister said that the goons of TMC should not think that they will be spared. We will take action when our government comes to power in West Bengal on May 2, said Home Minister.

“TMC goons should not feel that they are safe. After forming the govt on May 2, we will find the murderers of 130 BJP karyakartas and put them in jail!,” said Home Minister as he attacked Mamata Banerjee.

Home Minister also said they would end the practice of Tollbazi extortion in Bengal after forming the government. HM Shah also assured that the government would give OBC reservation to the Mahisya caste.

Home Minister attacks Abhishek Banerjee, promises of ‘Sonar Bangla’.

Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, Home Minister said Mamata Banerjee wants to make her nephew the next CM. However, PM Modi wants to make Sonar Bangla. If you want Sonar Bangla, make sure you form a BJP government in the state, he added.

The Home Minister also said that West Bengal’s government employees had not received the 7th Pay Commission, and their government will implement it as soon in West Bengal. We will also increase the salaries of the teachers, the Home Minister said.

Fishermen will also receive an yearly help of Rs 6,000 from a BJP govt. We will also work on skill development in the region full of gold makers.



We will also ensure a health cover of Rs 5 lakh for everyone under Ayushman Bharat.



“Fishermen will also receive an yearly help of Rs 6,000 from a BJP govt. We will also work on skill development in the region full of gold makers. We will also ensure a health cover of Rs 5 lakh for everyone under Ayushman Bharat,” Home Minister said in his address at Egra.

West Bengal elections

The much-anticipated elections to 294-seats of the West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to be held from March 27 in eight different phases. The results will be announced on May 2.

Currently, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.