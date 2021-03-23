On March 22, Arvind Dharmapuri, Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Nizamabad, Telangana, made serious allegations on Telangana Rashtra Samithi-led (TRS) government in Telangana in Lok Sabha. He said that the state government is issuing voter ID cards, passports and other important documents to illegal Bangladeshi Rohingya immigrants.

In Parliament :



On KCR government’s hyper appeasement by alloting voter ID cards to #Rohingyas and creating a new vote bank, with MIM as their chief partner in destruction. #KCRFailedTelangana @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/LoEoc2r5oQ — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) March 22, 2021

He also alleged that these illegal immigrants are causing communal riots in the state.

Nizamabad has become a hub of anti-India activities, alleges Dharmapuri

In his speech in Lok Sabha, Dharmapuri alleged that his constituency Nizamabad had become a hub of anti-India activities. He said over 72 illegal Rohingyas had acquired Indian passports. Out of these 72 passports, 32 were acquired at a single address in Bodhan, Nizamabad. As per the reports, during the initial investigation, it was found that these illegal Rohingyas obtained Aadhaar cards in West Bengal.

In February 2021, it was found that out of 500 passports issued in Telangana in the last five years, 72 were obtained using fraudulent document. Immigration authorities discovered the alleged passport fraud when three persons could not answer during questioning at the Shamshabad international airport. 32 of the fake passport holders managed to travel to different countries, including the Gulf, Malaysia, and Singapore. Fifteen of them had returned to India, but 17 are still abroad.

In the same month, the postal officials sent back 40 passports to the Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad as they were issued on four addresses in Bodhan town. The large number of passports issued on four address in just two days had raised red flags. On investigation, the authorities found that only one out of these forty passports was genuine.

The police worked ‘hand in gloves’ with Rohingyas, alleged Dharmapuri

Further investigation revealed how the Telangana state government worked ‘hands in gloves’ with the illegal Rohingya immigrants. Dharmapuri said that it was found the officers who went for police verification purpose of issuance of passport “did not perform their rightful duty”.

Recently, 46 Rohingyas were detained in Jammu. During interrogation, they named at least three legislatures of the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) political party that is majorly confined in the Hyderabad region. These legislatures are also under the scanner of the investigation agencies after their names surfaced in the investigation. Dharmapuri said these legislatures helped the illegal Rohingyas to enter India from Myanmar via Bangladesh and facilitated their movement to Jammu.

‘Police department was acting on behest of TRS and AIMIM’ – alleged Dharmapuri

Dharampuri alleged that the police department appeared to be acting on the behest of TRS and AIMIM against peace and harmony. “This is a serious issue of the Telangana state as the government is compromising with the national security,” he added.

Rohingyas were responsible for Bhaisa riots, alleged Dharmapuri

He further alleged that the illegal Rohingyas are spread across Telangana and causing communal riots. He blamed the Rohingyas for the Bhainsa riots as well. “Hindus are getting murdered. Properties of Hindus are getting burnt down. And the police is throwing Hindus in jail,” he said. Dharmapuri requested the central government to initiate a fair investigation via central investigation agencies and punish the culprits involved in facilitating illegal Rohingyas as per the law.