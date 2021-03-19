Friday, March 19, 2021
Bangladesh: Hindu temple attacked, Maa Kali idol burned down

A tense situation has occurred in Uttargaon village of Thakurgaon's Ranisankail Upazila after some miscreants torched an idol of Hindu goddess Kali at a temple on Thursday night.

OpIndia Staff
Idol vandalised at the Kali Temple in Bangladesh/ Image Source: United News of Bangladesh
The minority Hindus in Bangladesh continue to face persecution in the country as in yet another act of vandalism, the miscreants have attacked and damaged an idol of the Hindu goddess Kali at a temple in Thakurgaon.

According to reports in Bangladeshi media, the incident has occurred in Uttargaon village of Thakurgaon’s Ranisankail Upazila. Some miscreants torched an idol of Hindu goddess Kali at a temple on Thursday night. The police said the attackers vandalised the temple and burned the Kali idol.

“A group of people damaged the idol at the Kali Temple adjacent to Shanto Chandra’s house in the village around 9 pm and fled,” said Officer-in-Charge of Ranisankail Police Station, Jahid Iqbal. 

The local people rushed to the spot, however, the idol was already reduced to ashes, the police said. The police officer said patrolling in the area has been stepped up and an investigation is underway.

Sadhan Bosak, General Secretary of Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council’s upazila unit said a complaint will be registered in this regard.

