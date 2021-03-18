Thursday, March 18, 2021
Home World Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as 'daughter'
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

At the heart of Hoogland’s miseries is a gender non-conforming 14-year-old biological female who identifies as transgender and prefers the use of male pronouns.

OpIndia Staff
Canadian man jailed for calling her biologically female child as daughter
Canadian Robert Hoogland is fighting the province of British Columbia against her daughter's gender transitioning(Source: The BL)
93

In a tragic case, a man in Canada was jailed for referring to his biological female child as ‘daughter’. Robert Hoogland, a father of a teenage girl, has been jailed by a Canadian court for calling his biological female child his “daughter,” and referring to her with the pronouns “she” and “her.” Hoogland was found to be in contempt of court.

At the heart of Hoogland’s miseries is a gender non-conforming 14-year-old biological female who identifies as transgender and prefers the use of male pronouns. Hoogland repeatedly called the person as his daughter, even after court proscribed him from doing it.

As a result, the Attorney General of British Columbia issued an arrest warrant for contempt, following which Hoogland surrendered himself to the court on Tuesday at 10 am. He was arrested and taken to jail.

In December 2020, Hoogland was forced by a collude to conform to his daughter’s gender “transitioning” and told him to not call his biological female child his daughter. In response, Hoogland made a Charter challenge engaging his right to freedom of speech.

Father accuses his daughter’s school for encouraging her to identify herself as a male

In his defence, Hoogland claimed that he started noticing differences in the behaviour of his daughter when she was in the sixth grade and had increasingly begun to behave more like a tomboy. The girl was spending most of her time with boys her age and was constantly landing herself in trouble. When she came in grade 7, he noticed she cut off her long hair and started wearing a toupé. He said that she developed intense crushes on two male teachers, and made a suicide attempt. Hoogland even consulted with the school faculties in the hopes of improving some of her bad habits.

According to Hoogland, his daughter started referring to herself as a male after watching the pro-transgender film “Handsome and Majestic” at school. Hoogland was aghast when his daughter accosted him and told him that she would like to enrol in the seventh-grade under a male name rather than her own. Hoogland was indignant of the school officials for backing his daughter’s demand and what to him seemed like a falsehood. He expressed his displeasure with the police, but to no avail.

To his dismay, Hoogland later discovered that it was the school that started to pressure the girl to change her gender. The school counsellor with whom he had met and raised his concerns about his daughter, had actually made the change in the yearbook and encouraged the girl to embrace a male identity. According to British Columbia’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) regulation, the child’s parents were not informed of the changes. The school went a step further by referring to her with a male name and allowing her to use the male-only bathroom. In fact, Hoogland accused the school of “socially transitioning” the biologically female child on its own initiative, with the input of a gender ideologue psychologist, Dr Wallace Wong.

Courts rejects father’s views, mandates him to affirm the child’s changed gender or face jail term

Determined to oppose her daughter’s medical transition, Hoogland submitted in court that his daughter needs an emotional affirmation and not a medical intervention to yank her out of her transgender delusions. However, the court did not consider Hoogland’s views and blamed the changes in his daughter on gender dysphoria.

Opposing her daughter’s “gender affirmative” medical procedures, Hoogland said children are not prone to thinking about the future, they live in the present and take decision based on their current feelings. “They don’t make decisions based on playing the tape forward and thinking down the road. Kids aren’t thinking at that age about having families or having children,” he said.

Hoogland says his opposition to the sex change of his daughter is unwavering and resolute, in the desperate hope to save his child from irreversible harm. However, doctors, school administrators, mother and now the Supreme Court all agree that her father lacks the authority to make such a decision and that he must reconcile to the fact and refer to his daughter using correct pronouns.

While Hoogland believes that his daughter’s best interests lie in preserving his child’s health, Justice Boden decided that the child’s best interests lay in damaging her long-term health to make her body more like that of a male. Hoogland believes that the damage caused by the sexual transition of her daughter would be irreparable and irreversible if after her puberty ends, she is dawned with the realisation of her correct sex.

Not only did Justice Boden held that the father’s consent to her daughter’s transition is irrelevant, but he also declared that the girl’s parent must affirm their child’s “gender identity”, and refer to the child as a boy because she considers herself as one. If he did not, the parents would be implicated in the criminal offence of family violence.

Digital platforms thwarted Hoogland from raising his views on the matter

On his predicament, Hoogland lamented, “Here I am, sitting there as a parent, watching a perfectly healthy child be destroyed, and there’s nothing I can do but sit on the sideline according to Justice Boden at the time. I can only affirm, or get thrown in jail.”

Hoogland brought his side of the story by talking to several Canadian commentators. However, the broadcasts were suppressed by digital platforms and he was threatened with contempt of court of proceedings.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscanadian man jailed for calling daughter as she
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.

‘When I was CM, Shiv Sena tried to pressurize me to reinstate Sachin Vaze’: Devendra Fadnavis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis revealed that all the high profile cases were directed to CIU only after the reinstatement of Sachin Vaze, raising suspicion.

Rakesh Tikait calls for demolishing godowns being built by private companies if Centre does not repeal Farm Laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In another significant update, a plea has been filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court against protestors illegally protesting outside warehouses, resulting in loss of business

‘Asif urinated on Shivling, behaved indecently in the presence of women inside the temple,’ Shringi Yadav makes shocking disclosure

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A day after his release, Shringi Yadav has now put out the chain of events that transpired last week inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.

Ritika Phogat, cousin of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, commits suicide after losing wrestling tournament

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ritika Phogat was only 17 and had participated in state-level competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Rajasthan.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Lord Jagannath Temple, encroachers asked to pay

Anurag -
Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri.
Read more
News Reports

Ritika Phogat, cousin of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, commits suicide after losing wrestling tournament

OpIndia Staff -
Ritika Phogat was only 17 and had participated in state-level competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Rajasthan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,428FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com