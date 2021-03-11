Aishe Ghosh, the JNUSU president and an accused in the JNU riots case, has been nominated as the CPI(M) candidate from the Jamuria constituency ahead of the West Bengal assembly election. The 25-year-old far-left ‘activist’ from Durgapur came into the limelight after allegedly conspiring and leading the attacks on students inside the JNU campus in January 2020.

According to the reports, the Left Front on Wednesday announced its candidate list for 120 seats in West Bengal. The CPI(M) has fielded JNU’s student wing president Aishe Ghosh in the Jamuria Assembly constituency in the West Burdwan district.

Aishe Ghosh, a member of CPI(M)’s student wing SFI, will be the first sitting JNUSU president to contest assembly elections. She had become the president of JNUSU in 2019. Ghosh, who is graduated in political science from Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College, had joined JNU for her masters.

Aishe has replaced incumbent CPI(M) MLA Jahanara Khan, who had won the 2016 elections by securing a 43.29 per cent vote share. She will be contesting as a joint candidate of the Congress-left-ISF coalition to take on the TMC and the BJP.

Ahead of the West Bengal elections, the left parties had announced a coalition with the Congress party and radical Islamist Abbas Siddiqui’s newly-created political party Indian Secular Front (ISF). The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.

Aishe Ghosh – an accused in JNU riots case

Aishe rose to fame during the 2020 JNU riots, during which the left-wing ‘students’, joined by outsiders, had unleashed large scale violence against other students inside the university and had forced them to boycott classes in protest against fee hike. As the president of JNUSU, Ghosh had allegedly led the mob that physically attacked students and prevented them from registering for the winter semester to enforce the boycott.

The left-wing mobs, led by Aishe Ghosh, had allegedly also vandalised the university server room and disabled Wi-Fi on the campus, preventing students from registering online. Several students and ABVP leaders were injured in the attack by left-wing groups.

Following a detailed investigation, the Delhi Police had named Aishe Ghosh and 19 others in the FIR for violence inside the JNU campus on 4th January 2020. The Delhi Police had investigated the attacks and had identified masked men who had vandalised property and beaten up students on the JNU campus on January 5.