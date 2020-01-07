Tuesday, January 7, 2020
JNU violence: FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for vandalising server room

Unprecedented violence took place on JNU campus on Sunday evening when masked goons armed with sticks unleashed terror on students.

OpIndia Staff
FIR registered against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh (image: aajtak.com)
Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for vandalising server room on 4th January, 2020. The complaint was filed by JNU administration on 5th January, 2020, Sunday.

On Sunday evening, violence broke out after leftist students tried to stop students from registering for the winter semester. They had been protesting over the marginal hostel fee hike which was even partially rolled back. However, since October they have not let classes take place on campus. The tensions on Sunday escalated when leftist students attacked the students registering.

Read- JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral

Following the incident, the Delhi Police has formed committee to investigate the incident and has said that it has found vital clues in the same. On Monday, around 700 police personnel were deployed outside the campus to bring situation under control. In a statement issued by JNU administration, it said that during the ongoing registration process, violent students had again entered the CIS premises on Saturday and had made the servers dysfunctional by damaging the power supplies. The university stated that the groups of students opposing the fee hike want to stop students from registering with revised fees.

