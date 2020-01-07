Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for vandalising server room on 4th January, 2020. The complaint was filed by JNU administration on 5th January, 2020, Sunday.

Delhi Police has filed a FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others(name not in accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4. The complaint was filed by JNU administration. FIR was registered on January 5. pic.twitter.com/zUYZ2AOXKx — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

On Sunday evening, violence broke out after leftist students tried to stop students from registering for the winter semester. They had been protesting over the marginal hostel fee hike which was even partially rolled back. However, since October they have not let classes take place on campus. The tensions on Sunday escalated when leftist students attacked the students registering.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police has formed committee to investigate the incident and has said that it has found vital clues in the same. On Monday, around 700 police personnel were deployed outside the campus to bring situation under control. In a statement issued by JNU administration, it said that during the ongoing registration process, violent students had again entered the CIS premises on Saturday and had made the servers dysfunctional by damaging the power supplies. The university stated that the groups of students opposing the fee hike want to stop students from registering with revised fees.