Sunday, March 21, 2021
Delhi: Muslim mob attacks Hindu houses after Muslim girl marries Dalit man and goes to live with his family

OpIndia Staff
Hindu houses attacked at Harijan Basti in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi
Video Screengrab
8

Hindu houses at Harijan Basti, Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi was attacked allegedly by an Islamist mob after a Dalit man married a girl from the minority community. The incident occurred on Saturday. Visuals of the incident was shared by journalist Rahul Upadhyay on social media.

Jagran reported that the rioting mob entered the Dalit basti and attacked the locality with sticks and swords. There is significant communal tension in the area following the incident of Saturday night.

The mob were incensed after a Muslim girl decided to marry a man from the Dalit community of her own accord. Locals say that the two had gotten married in secret but recently, the family of the woman fixed her marriage with someone else.

Thereafter, the girl went to the local police station to register her statement on the matter and left with the Dalit man. The family of the Hindu man is reported to have left the area to live with relatives elsewhere. Upon becoming aware of the matter, the Islamist mob attacked the Dalit locality.

There is heavy police deployment in the area, according to Jagran. Jagran quoted sources who said that the Police has apparently made 5 arrests in the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

