Monday, March 15, 2021
Home News Reports Denmark bans foreign countries from funding mosques in the country, seen as important step...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Denmark bans foreign countries from funding mosques in the country, seen as important step in curbing ‘Islamist extremism’

The country's Social Democrat Immigration and Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye labeled the law as an important step to curb 'Islamist Extremism'.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: presstv.com
53

Joining the long list of European countries to have taken varied measures to fight Islamist Extremism, the Parliament of Denmark has approved a new law that bans foreign countries from funding and financing mosques in the country. This step comes after reports of Muslim countries like Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and UAE disbursing hundreds of millions of Euros to spread Islam in Europe.

The new law garnered support from all major political parties of Denmark. The country’s Social Democrat Immigration and Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye labeled the law as an important step to curb ‘Islamist extremism’.

The law, bypassing naming the religion, states, “The purpose of the Act is to prevent natural and legal persons, including foreign state authorities and state-run organizations and companies, from working against or undermining democracy and fundamental freedoms and human rights by making donations.”

“Anyone who receives one or more donations that individually or together exceed DKK 10,000 (€1,350; $1,600) within 12 consecutive calendar months, from a natural or legal person who is included on the public ban list … is punishable by a fine.”

Denmark is the second European country to restrict foreign donations to mosque. The government got into action after a news report in January 2020 revealed that Taiba Mosque, located in Nørrebro district of Denmark had received 4.9 million Danish kroner from Saudi Arabia.

Taiba Mosque is said to be the base for number of Islamists convicted of terrorist charges. On the other hand, Turkey has said to have supplied donations to construct 27 mosques in Denmark including in the cities of Aarhus, Ringsted and Roskilde and in the towns of Fredericia, Hedehusene and Holbæk.

It is interesting to note the demographic change in Denmark. According to a report released in 2020, Denmark has a population of 2,50,000 Muslims which is 4.4% of the population whereas the population was a mere 0.6% in 1980.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDenmark Islamism law
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
World

Pakistan: In a rare judgement, Peshawar cleric gets death sentence for raping a minor girl inside mosque

Akshita Bhadauria -
Qari Saeed based in Peshawar who holds a master’s degree in Islamiyat and leads Friday prayers in his mosque, was found guilty of rape of a minor and was convicted under Section 376(3) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rajasthan: Police officer arrested for demanding money, sexual favours from a rape victim

Crime OpIndia Staff -
When the rape victim said that she has no money to bribe the police official, he had demanded sexual favours.

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2

Newer FCI norms is not a move to get rid of MSP, Centre rubbishes claims and fear-mongering

News Reports Anurag -
Farmer leaders are indulging in fear-mongering by claiming that the tighter procurement norms proposed by the government is one way of government doing away with MSP.

Chinese atrocities against Uyghur women: Harrowing tales of gang rapes, sexual abuse and torture

World Anurag -
Thousands of Uyghur Muslims have been moved from their native land to detention centres. They are being 'trained' and moved to other parts of mainland China as forced labour.

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case and named Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,886FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com