Sunday, March 21, 2021
Home News Reports A day after Mansukh Hiren death case transferred to NIA, DIG of ATS claims...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

A day after Mansukh Hiren death case transferred to NIA, DIG of ATS claims case has been solved without giving any details

Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (D.I.G.) for the ATS, posted a message on Facebook today, saying that the puzzle of the very sensitive Mansukh Hiren murder case has been solved

OpIndia Staff
Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, Mansukh Hiren
Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, Mansukh Hiren
539

A day after the Union Home Minister handed over the Mansukh Hiren case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police claimed that they have solved the case.

Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (D.I.G.) for the ATS, posted a message on Facebook today, saying that the puzzle of the very sensitive Mansukh Hiren murder case has been solved. However, he didn’t give any detail about the same. Lande said that he heartily salutes all his ATS police force colleagues who worked day and night for several days, which have resulted in justice in the case. He further added that this case has been one of the most complex cases of his police career.

Screenshot of the post with machine translation by Facebook

The comments of the DIG came after the ATS made two arrests in the case today. The ATS had arrested a 55-year-old former police constable named Vinayak Shinde and a 31-year-old bookie named Naresh Dhare in connection with the case. Shinde is an accused in the Lakhan Bhaiya encounter case and he had worked with Sachin Waze in the team of encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma.

Mansukh Hiren case transferred to NIA

Even though ATS has continued to probe the Mansukh Hiren death case and made the two arrests today, the case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency. Yesterday, the union home ministry had issued orders to the NIA to take over the case from the ATS. It is not known when the ATS will formally hand over the case to NIA.

Mansukh Hiren was found dead in Kalwa Creek in Mumbai on 5th March, just days after his Scorpio car laden with explosive gelatine sticks was found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani on 25th February. Although initially Mumbai police tried to say that Hiren had committed suicide, soon it had become clear that it was a murder related to the explosive case. Earlier Hiren had lodged a complaint that his car was stolen.

By now it has revealed that the car was planted by Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, who knew Mansukh Hiren and had used the Scorpio car for several months earlier. He had kept the car at his residence before he had planted it near Antilia. To cover his traces, he had taken the CCTV footage from his building and destroyed them. The number plate of the Scorpio was found from a Mercedes he was using, and an Innova car that had trailed the Scorpio was found in Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office, which was parked there by Vaze. Apart from that, NIA has also recovered two more cars, one Land Cruiser Prado and another Mercedes.

It is suspected that Sachin Vaze killed Mansukh Hiren. In that context, it will be interesting to know what is the conclusion of ATS, after they ‘solved’ the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

A day after Mansukh Hiren death case transferred to NIA, DIG of ATS claims case has been solved without giving any details

OpIndia Staff -
DIG of Maharashtra ATS claimed on Facebook today that they have solved the Mansukh Hiren death case, but didn't give any details
Opinions

Stand up for the Black community, stand up for Muslims, stand up against racism and hate crimes

K Bhattacharjee -
Now that we have your attention, let’s talk about Hindus and Hinduphobia.

Juma Masjid in Mumbai invites ‘non-Muslims’ to know Muslims better but ‘only men allowed’. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Although there is no bar on women from entering mosques in Islamic laws, clerics often don't allow Muslim women to enter mosques

Delhi: Muslim mob attacks Hindu houses after Muslim girl marries Dalit man and goes to live with his family

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu houses at Harijan Basti, Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi was attacked allegedly by an Islamist mob on Saturday.

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale requests Election Commission to pre-approve PM’s Modi’s speech in Bangladesh, delay the telecast in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale requested the Election Commission to allow the broadcast of PM’s speech in Bangladesh only after 6 pm

‘Bengal will be free from infiltrators, Durga Puja will return in Bengal,’ says Amit Shah as he launches a scathing attack on TMC govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sisir Adhikari, sitting Trinamool Congress MP from Contai, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Amit Shah

Recently Popular

Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
Media

Metro Man and BJP candidate in Kerala E Sreedharan shuts NDTV up, slams media for being ‘purchased by opposition’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist tried her best to peddle her anti-Modi narrative, but E Sreedharan made it clear that he does not agree with her
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,738FansLike
525,260FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com