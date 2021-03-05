Friday, March 5, 2021
Mansukh Hiren, whose explosive laden car was parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, found dead: Details

Mansukh Hiren allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kalwa Creek. Mumbai Police had said earlier that the car was stolen.

Mansukh Hiren, whose car laden with explosives was found near the residence of Mukesh Ambani and family, has been found dead. His explosives-laden car was found near Antilla in the last week of February.

Mansukh Hiren allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kalwa Creek. Mumbai Police had said earlier that the car was stolen. According to the police, the act was committed by seasoned criminals and was well planned.

The police had said, “The suspect who parked the car near Mukesh Ambani’s house was seen in CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered by a hoodie.”

“The car was stolen from Mumbai’s Vikhroli area sometime back, its chassis number was damaged a bit but police managed to identify its real owner,” they added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Explosive Substances Act. The investigation into the matter is still underway.

