The Election Commission of India is not satisfied with the report filed by the West Bengal government on the incident in Nandigram that caused injury to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The ECI has said that the report lacks key details, and has asked the chief secretary to submit a revised report by the end of the day today.

The West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had submitted a report on the incident to the Election Commission, as per the instructions of the EC. In the report, the state govt had said that the CM was injured after the door of her car had hit her legs. The report also mentioned that a huge crowd was present at the spot in Nandigram when the incident happened.

EC finds report submitted by West Bengal government on alleged attack on CM Mamata

Banerjee in Nandigram on March 10 "sketchy", asks Chief

Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2021

Most importantly, the report didn’t mention anything about the CM being pushed by anyone. Just minutes after the incident, Mamata Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by 4-5 people, and there was no police security around her. Following it, the TMC leaders had launched a massive attack against BJP and the Election Commission, accusing them of the ‘attack’.

However, a video message issued by Mamata Banerjee the next day from the hospital didn’t mention anything about being attacked, and had said that she was crushed by her car. It was after several eyewitnesses said that the CM was injured after the open door of her moving car had hit an iron pillar on the road, causing the door to hit her leg forcefully, causing the injury. Locals had said the Mamata Banerjee had kept the door open and kept the legs out of the car to greet the crowd standing on the roadside, which was confirmed by video footage of the incident.

Now the Election Commission has said that although the Chief Secretary’s report says that the CM’s leg was hit by the door, it does not mention how it happened. EC has said that the report is “sketchy”, as it lacks key details. The ECI wants to know the car door closed suddenly hitting the CM, was it hit by a pole on the road, whether it was accidentally pushed by the crowd, or whether it was a deliberate attack as the CM had initially alleged.

The EC has asked the chief secretary to furnish details like how the incident took place and who could be behind it. “The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details,” an official of the poll panel told PTI.

