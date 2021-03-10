Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Mamata Banerjee suffers injury after allegedly pushed by miscreants in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy, BJP says ‘drama for sympathy’

A green corridor has been created for the entire route so that her convoy can reach Kolkata as soon as possible without any interruptions.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured today evening Nandigram after she was allegedly pushed by some people. The CM alleged four-five people deliberately pushed her, after which she fell down and suffered an injury on her leg. She said that it was done as part of a conspiracy. Banerjee said that she was in deep pain due to the injury, and also had a fever.

Visuals showed security personal lifting her to transfer her from the front seat of the car to the back seat, so that she can lie down on the seat.

The Chief Minister was visibly in pain, while she was describing the situation to journalists. She said that when she was trying to get into her car, suddenly four to five persons pushed her, causing injury to her leg. She also added that her leg was swollen, and was having a chest pain. She claimed that there was no police around her at the time of the incident, claiming it was part of a planned conspiracy.

Mamata Banerjee was in Nandigram today to file her nomination for the assembly elections, as she is contesting from the constituency against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

After the incident, the chief minister is being brought to Kolkata for treatment by road. A green corridor has been created for the entire route so that her convoy can reach Kolkata as soon as possible without any interruptions. She will be treated at the Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital located in the Lady Hardinge Medical College in Kolkata.

After Mamata Banerjee, her party also alleged that the incident was a planned attacked on the chief minister. Both the CM and her party workers alleged that it is a conspiracy to keep her out of election campaigns. Although they didn’t name anyone, they tried to blame the BJP for the incident.

However, BJP leaders questioned their claim, saying that Mamata Banerjee is provided security by West Bengal police, which is under the state government. They also noted that the CM also heads the home ministry, and she is responsible for her security. West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh said that it is a drama the CM did for sympathy. He added that four IPS officers her security in charge, and they should be suspended.

When BJP raised the issue of security, the TMC spokespersons tried to pin the blame on the Election Commission, saying that police is now under EC’s control. They cited the transfer of West Bengal DGP by EC, implying that now EC is in charge of Mamata Banerjee’s security.

Mamata Banerjee suffers injury after allegedly pushed by miscreants in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy, BJP says 'drama for sympathy'

