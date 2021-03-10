Wednesday, March 10, 2021
‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

The eyewitnesses also said that Mamata Banerjee’s convoy had several police vehicles, denying the CM's claim that there was no police protection around her

Just a couple of hours after Mamata Banerjee was injured after an alleged attack on her in Nandigram, a different angle to the incident has occurred. According to locals present at the spot, nobody attacked the West Bengal CM, and she was injured after her car had hit a pole.

Earlier in evening today, Mamata Banerjee had alleged that she was injured after 4-5 people had pushed her inside her car, and slammed the door the car, causing her severe injury to her leg.  She had claimed that there were no police personnel around her at the time of the incident, claiming it was part of a planned conspiracy. She and her party members had claimed that the attack was carried out to keep her out of the election campaign.

However, a report by TV9 Bharatvarsh completely denies the allegations. The report quoted statements by several locals, who witnessed the incident. They claimed that the entire account given by Mamata Banerjee is false, and it was an accident. They also said that she was surrounded by police protection at that moment, denying the claim by the CM that there was no police protection around her at the time of the incident.

Describing how the CM suffered injury, the eyewitnesses said that Mamata Banerjee was greeting the crowd with folded hands from her car. The car was moving, and she had kept the door of the car open to greet the people waiting by the roadside. At Birulia Bazar in Nandigram, the open door of the moving car hit a pillar, causing the door to shut forcefully. The door hit the leg of Mamata Banerjee, causing the injury, said the locals who claimed to have witnessed the entire incident. They said the allegation that 4-5 people pushed the CM is completely.

The locals said that as the pillar is short, around 3 feet tall, the driver didn’t see it. And therefore, the open door hit the pillar, which caused the injury. They said that it was a minor accident, and there is no political conspiracy behind it.

The eyewitnesses also said that Mamata Banerjee’s convoy had several police vehicles. They further added that the security personnel brought ice from a nearby sweet shop and applied it on the injured leg of the CM. They informed that the convoy stopped for around 5 minutes, after that it moved forward.

Mamata Banerjee was rushed to Kolkata by road for treatment, where she was admitted at the Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital located in the Lady Hardinge Medical College in Kolkata. A green corridor was created for the entire route so that her convoy can reach Kolkata as soon as possible without any interruptions.

Update: After the TV9 Bhartvarsh report, reporters of several other media houses talked to locals who witnessed the incident, and they narrated the same account of the incident. Three persons who were interviewed by Times Now said that as there were people standing on the road, the driver didn’t see the pillar. As a result, the open door of the car was hit by the pillar and the door slammed on the leg of the CM which she had kept outside the car.

The people that Times Now reporter talked to also said that local police and security personnel of Mamata Banerjee were present at the spot when the incident happened.

An eyewitness account of a person interviewed by ANI also repeated the same incident. However, while the man said the car door had hit a post, ANI transcribed it is as poster.

